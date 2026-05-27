Virat Kohli Smashes Records Again: 600+ Runs In Four Consecutive IPL Seasons, A Feat Never Seen

Virat Kohli has once again made history in the IPL. He's now the first-ever batsman to score over 600 runs in four seasons back-to-back. King Kohli smashed a fiery 43 runs against GT to achieve this milestone.

RCB thrashed Gujarat Titans to book their spot in the IPL 2026 final. Thanks to Virat Kohli's explosive start and a solid bowling attack, RCB posted a massive 255 runs. GT were all out for just 162 at the Dharamshala Stadium, amidst roaring fans.Even though Kohli scored just 43 runs in this match, his innings was historic. With this knock, he became the first batsman in IPL history to score over 600 runs in four consecutive seasons. Standing tall at the crease, Kohli proved once again why he's the 'King'.They call Kohli a run machine for a reason, and his energy hasn't dropped in four years. In 2023, he scored 639 runs, followed by 741 in 2024, and 657 in 2025. This season, he has once again crossed the 600-run mark, proving he is the real backbone of RCB.Before this, only Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had scored 600+ runs in three straight IPL seasons. But King Kohli has now surpassed even that record, setting a new milestone. His consistency and dedication are a huge inspiration for young players.