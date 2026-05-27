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Exhibition Of Still Photographs By AAFT Students Inaugurated At 10Th Global Fashion And Design Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: An inspiring exhibition of still photographs by the students of the AAFT School of Photography was inaugurated with great enthusiasm during the 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The exhibition was formally inaugurated by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, in the distinguished presence of H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, Kairat Nurmolda from the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of BBMG Foundation, UK, Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul of Liberland, Debarun Mukherjee, renowned Fashion Designer, Nirosha Herath, Minister Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka, and Thilina Galappatti, Second Secretary, High Commission of Sri Lanka.
The exhibition showcased a diverse and compelling collection of photographic works, reflecting the creativity, technical excellence, and unique perspectives of the young photographers. The display covered a wide range of themes including culture, fashion, nature, emotions, and contemporary social narratives, captivating the audience and dignitaries alike.
Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Marwah, President of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and AAFT, emphasized the importance of visual storytelling in today's world. He stated that photography is a powerful medium of communication that transcends boundaries and connects people globally. He also appreciated the dedication and talent of the students, highlighting AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative excellence and providing international platforms to emerging artists.
The exhibition added a vibrant artistic dimension to the ongoing Global Fashion and Design Week, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive platform for art, design, and cultural exchange.
The event concluded with appreciation from the dignitaries, who commended the students for their exceptional work and encouraged them to continue exploring new horizons in visual arts. It was 2nd April and Asian Unity Alliance also celebrated Asian Unity Day.
The exhibition was formally inaugurated by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, in the distinguished presence of H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, Kairat Nurmolda from the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of BBMG Foundation, UK, Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul of Liberland, Debarun Mukherjee, renowned Fashion Designer, Nirosha Herath, Minister Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka, and Thilina Galappatti, Second Secretary, High Commission of Sri Lanka.
The exhibition showcased a diverse and compelling collection of photographic works, reflecting the creativity, technical excellence, and unique perspectives of the young photographers. The display covered a wide range of themes including culture, fashion, nature, emotions, and contemporary social narratives, captivating the audience and dignitaries alike.
Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Marwah, President of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and AAFT, emphasized the importance of visual storytelling in today's world. He stated that photography is a powerful medium of communication that transcends boundaries and connects people globally. He also appreciated the dedication and talent of the students, highlighting AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative excellence and providing international platforms to emerging artists.
The exhibition added a vibrant artistic dimension to the ongoing Global Fashion and Design Week, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive platform for art, design, and cultural exchange.
The event concluded with appreciation from the dignitaries, who commended the students for their exceptional work and encouraged them to continue exploring new horizons in visual arts. It was 2nd April and Asian Unity Alliance also celebrated Asian Unity Day.
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