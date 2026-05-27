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India's First Global Multicast News Hub Live Times Surpasses 2 Billion+ Digital Views In Under 1.5 Years
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 26, 2026 - Live Times, India's First Global Multicast News Hub, has crossed a landmark milestone of 2 Billion+ (200 Crore+) views across its digital ecosystem, cementing its place as one of India's fastest-growing and credible news platforms.
The pace of growth is equally notable. The first billion views came within 11 months of launch; the next billion followed in just 9 months, a testament to the platform's expanding reach and deepening audience trust.
Built around the philosophy of "Complete Truth," Live Times has differentiated itself in a crowded media landscape by prioritising credible, unbiased and un-sensationalised journalism across television, digital and social media.
Commenting on the milestone, Dilip Singh, Founder & CEO, Live Times, said, "Crossing 2 Billion views validates what we've always believed, audiences are actively seeking accurate, responsible journalism. The speed with which we moved from the first billion to the second clearly shows there is a massive and growing appetite for truthful news, not just in India, but globally. This milestone belongs to every viewer who trusted us, every journalist who pursued facts fearlessly, and every member of the Live Times family."
What This Milestone Represents:
. Scale - A massive and diverse audience base engaging with Live Times content daily across platforms.
. Trust - Consistent and credible reporting that continues to bring millions of viewers back to the platform.
. Innovation - A powerful multi-platform content distribution strategy driving the digital news cycle.
. Impact - A growing influence in shaping conversations through truthful and meaningful journalism.
With a strong and growing presence across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X, Live Times continues to expand its footprint as a next-generation digital news network.
About Live Times
India's First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times is a digital-first, 24×7 satellite news channel founded on the core Indian value system of "Satyam Shivam Sundram."
Live Times is a new-age media initiative aimed at increasing India's Share of Voice globally and contributing towards a Truth-Based World Information Order.
Available across satellite television, digital platforms, OTT ecosystems and social media, Live Times is known for delivering unbiased, un-sensationalized, authentic and accurate news to viewers across the globe.
The pace of growth is equally notable. The first billion views came within 11 months of launch; the next billion followed in just 9 months, a testament to the platform's expanding reach and deepening audience trust.
Built around the philosophy of "Complete Truth," Live Times has differentiated itself in a crowded media landscape by prioritising credible, unbiased and un-sensationalised journalism across television, digital and social media.
Commenting on the milestone, Dilip Singh, Founder & CEO, Live Times, said, "Crossing 2 Billion views validates what we've always believed, audiences are actively seeking accurate, responsible journalism. The speed with which we moved from the first billion to the second clearly shows there is a massive and growing appetite for truthful news, not just in India, but globally. This milestone belongs to every viewer who trusted us, every journalist who pursued facts fearlessly, and every member of the Live Times family."
What This Milestone Represents:
. Scale - A massive and diverse audience base engaging with Live Times content daily across platforms.
. Trust - Consistent and credible reporting that continues to bring millions of viewers back to the platform.
. Innovation - A powerful multi-platform content distribution strategy driving the digital news cycle.
. Impact - A growing influence in shaping conversations through truthful and meaningful journalism.
With a strong and growing presence across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X, Live Times continues to expand its footprint as a next-generation digital news network.
About Live Times
India's First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times is a digital-first, 24×7 satellite news channel founded on the core Indian value system of "Satyam Shivam Sundram."
Live Times is a new-age media initiative aimed at increasing India's Share of Voice globally and contributing towards a Truth-Based World Information Order.
Available across satellite television, digital platforms, OTT ecosystems and social media, Live Times is known for delivering unbiased, un-sensationalized, authentic and accurate news to viewers across the globe.
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