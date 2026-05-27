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Hatsun Chess Academy Young Talents Shine At Commonwealth Chess Championship In Sri Lanka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, May 26, 2026: Tamil Nadu's young chess talents from Hatsun Sports Academy have taken centre stage at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka. Competing against top players from across Commonwealth nations, the Tamil Nadu players showcased remarkable tactical skill, composure, and resilience.
The players secured an impressive five medals in the Rapid segment, marking a strong start to its international campaign. Leading the charge were Tamizh Amudhan S. and Meha, who claimed Gold Medals in their respective categories. In the Under-10 Boys category, chess prodigy Tamizh Amudhan S., who recently crossed the 2000 Elo mark at just eight years old, won the Gold Medal. In the Under-12 Girls division, Meha secured another Gold Medal.
Further strengthening the medal tally, Nandish earned a Silver Medal in the highly competitive Under-18 Boys category. In the senior youth divisions, Marium (Under-20 Girls) and Kritan (Under-20 Boys) claimed Silver and Bronze Medals.
Mr. R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd said,“The Hatsun Sports Academy was created to give young athletes access to world-class training infrastructure and experienced coaching. Seeing every single one of our traveling players secure an international medal in Sri Lanka reflects our belief that disciplined training, guided by the best expertise, creates the foundation required to produce world-class champions”
Hatsun Chess Academy Head Coach GM Vishnu Prasanna said: "Our students have set a phenomenal tone from the very start of the tournament. Securing five medals in the Rapid event, followed by strong performances in the Classical and Blitz segments, reflects the effectiveness of our training programs and the dedication of our players. We are immensely proud of these young champions for proving their mettle on an international stage. Achievements like these reinforce our commitment to nurturing world-class talent and expanding opportunities for young athletes to excel globally."
Following the high-intensity Rapid segment, the grandmasters-in-the-making continued their dominant run through the Classical and Blitz championships, securing 8 additional medals. Notably, Tamizh Amudhan S., Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Meha Arin A., and Marium Fatima claimed 4 medals in the Classical segment, while Tamizh Amudhan S., Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Nandish VS, and Marium Fatima emerged victorious in the Blitz event, bringing a spectacular end to international campaign.
About Hatsun Chess Academy:
Hatsun Chess Academy is a part of HAP Sports Trust located in Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar District, Tamil Nadu built by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd as part of its CSR efforts. The sports complex houses the Hatsun Badminton Centre with 8 world class badminton courts, Hatsun Tennikoit Academy with 12 exclusive courts and the Hatsun Chess Academy. The centre provides a professional platform for the next generation sports enthusiasts with expert coaches, latest training methods, mental conditioning and best in class in-house infrastructure for physical conditioning to compete at the highest level. Hatsun Chess Academy is headed by Coach GM Vishnu Prasanna who has been training hundreds of budding Chess enthusiasts.
The players secured an impressive five medals in the Rapid segment, marking a strong start to its international campaign. Leading the charge were Tamizh Amudhan S. and Meha, who claimed Gold Medals in their respective categories. In the Under-10 Boys category, chess prodigy Tamizh Amudhan S., who recently crossed the 2000 Elo mark at just eight years old, won the Gold Medal. In the Under-12 Girls division, Meha secured another Gold Medal.
Further strengthening the medal tally, Nandish earned a Silver Medal in the highly competitive Under-18 Boys category. In the senior youth divisions, Marium (Under-20 Girls) and Kritan (Under-20 Boys) claimed Silver and Bronze Medals.
Mr. R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd said,“The Hatsun Sports Academy was created to give young athletes access to world-class training infrastructure and experienced coaching. Seeing every single one of our traveling players secure an international medal in Sri Lanka reflects our belief that disciplined training, guided by the best expertise, creates the foundation required to produce world-class champions”
Hatsun Chess Academy Head Coach GM Vishnu Prasanna said: "Our students have set a phenomenal tone from the very start of the tournament. Securing five medals in the Rapid event, followed by strong performances in the Classical and Blitz segments, reflects the effectiveness of our training programs and the dedication of our players. We are immensely proud of these young champions for proving their mettle on an international stage. Achievements like these reinforce our commitment to nurturing world-class talent and expanding opportunities for young athletes to excel globally."
Following the high-intensity Rapid segment, the grandmasters-in-the-making continued their dominant run through the Classical and Blitz championships, securing 8 additional medals. Notably, Tamizh Amudhan S., Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Meha Arin A., and Marium Fatima claimed 4 medals in the Classical segment, while Tamizh Amudhan S., Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Nandish VS, and Marium Fatima emerged victorious in the Blitz event, bringing a spectacular end to international campaign.
About Hatsun Chess Academy:
Hatsun Chess Academy is a part of HAP Sports Trust located in Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar District, Tamil Nadu built by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd as part of its CSR efforts. The sports complex houses the Hatsun Badminton Centre with 8 world class badminton courts, Hatsun Tennikoit Academy with 12 exclusive courts and the Hatsun Chess Academy. The centre provides a professional platform for the next generation sports enthusiasts with expert coaches, latest training methods, mental conditioning and best in class in-house infrastructure for physical conditioning to compete at the highest level. Hatsun Chess Academy is headed by Coach GM Vishnu Prasanna who has been training hundreds of budding Chess enthusiasts.
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