Rubina Dilaik Proudly Represents Himachali Traditional Attire In Cape Town Ahead Of 'KKK 15'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik proudly represented Himachali culture in Cape Town, South Africa, ahead of the shoot for the reality show“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15”.

The actress, who is currently in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show, was recently seen bonding with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt.

Farrhana shared a fun video on her social media account featuring herself and Rubina.

In the clip, Farrhana looked stylish in a black coat-suit-and-boots avatar, while Rubina embraced her roots in a beautiful traditional Himachali outfit paired with the iconic Himachali cap.

The two actresses were hilariously seen comparing their looks while celebrating their cultural identities.

Farrhana began the video by saying,“Don't be like Farrhana, please wear formals, please wear formals. Here I am today, serving formals guys.”

She then pulled Rubina into the frame and added,“There are two type of sisters in the house. One is this and the other one...”

Interrupting her Rubina said,“Kashmir and Himachal and we are proudly representing our cultures.”

Reacting to her own formal look, Farrhana jokingly said,“Yes. However, I look some Jadugarni more of a lawyer. I don't know what I am looking like.”

Rubina instantly complimented her and replied,“You are looking very beautiful. Whatever you are looking like, you are looking very beautiful.”

The duo ended the video on a sweet note by thanking their followers and blowing kisses to the camera. Farrhana captioned the post,“Two types of Sisters.”

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Farrhana seem to have formed a strong bond while shooting for“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” in Cape Town.

Earlier, Farrhana Bhatt had also shared stunning pictures from scenic locations in Cape Town.

Through her caption, she revealed that the photographs were clicked by none other than Rubina Dilaik herself.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty,“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” has already generated huge buzz over social media.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik, the actress is known for shows like“Chotti Bahu”,“Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, and as the winner of“Bigg Boss 14”.

–IANS

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