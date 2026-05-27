IN PHOTOS: Worshippers From Across Qatar Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Across over 700 locations in Qatar, thousands of worshippers from across the community gathered to mark the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

Community members of all ages were seen gathering before sunrise, filling mosques, open-air prayer grounds, and designated prayer halls across the country. Families dressed in traditional attire arrived early to secure their places and be part of the spiritual atmosphere.

Amir performs Eid Al-Adha prayers Amir congratulates citizens, residents on Eid Al-Adha

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The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Eid Al-Adha prayers along with citizens at the Lusail prayer ground this morning.

Eid Al-Adha, known as 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar and is marked by communal prayers, charitable giving, and family gatherings across the Muslim World.

With private and public institutions in the country closed for three days, various cultural hubs across Qatar have planned a variety of programmes to celebrate the festival.