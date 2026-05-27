Pipechain Acquires Dutch Supply Chain Software Company Quyntess, Expanding Global Footprint And Strengthening End-To-End Digitalization Capabilities

This strategic acquisition significantly expands PipeChain's geographic presence and broadens the company's ability to support the entire procure-to-pay process. The combined offering will provide customers with comprehensive digitalization of both direct and indirect material flows and spend, strengthening PipeChain's ability to serve as the leading collaborative platform for modern, data-driven supply chains.

Quyntess brings state-of-the-art technology built on the latest architectural principles, enabling fundamental back-end enhancements as well as substantial functional and feature improvements across the PipeChain product portfolio. Together, the companies will deliver increased customer value, greater AI-enabled automation capabilities, and higher levels of supply chain execution excellence.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in PipeChain's journey to become the strongest collaborative platform for achieving the highest degree of supply chain digitalization in our customers' industries. By adding both geographic reach and cutting-edge technology, we can offer an even more powerful solution that addresses the full procure-to-pay process - something increasingly critical for companies operating in complex global networks.” Says Hans Berggren, CEO & Co-founder of PipeChain.

“The future of supply chain management lies in enabling companies to see what's next. By expanding our digital coverage and unlocking more data across the value chain, we can help our customers move from reactive management to automated, intelligent decision-making on a large scale.” Hans further adds.

“We are excited to join forces with PipeChain. Our technology and domain expertise complement PipeChain's mission perfectly, and together we will be able to deliver end-to-end digitalization capabilities that our customers - and the market as a whole - are demanding.” comments Rob van Ipenburg, CEO of Quyntess, and adds:

“With our shared vision of connected, data-driven supply chains, this partnership accelerates our ability to innovate and scale for the benefit of our customers, our people, and our shareholders. We look forward to contributing our latest-generation technology to strengthen and support customers across Europe, the US, and beyond.”

Advisors on the deal

PipeChain was advised by lawyers DLA Piper. Quyntess was advised by Marktlink Mergers & Acquisitions and Fruytier Lawyers in Business.

To learn more

About PipeChain

We are committed to realizing our customers' visions and solving problems that deliver true value. By being curious, creative, and customer-focused, we find new ways to create smarter supply chains and better business flows.

PipeChain is a privately owned company. To learn more about how PipeChain, as your reliable expert with Swedish delivery quality, can help you boost your business, visit .

PipeChain® is a registered trademark of PipeChain AB.

Media Contact:

Hans Berggren, CEO & Co-founder

PipeChain AB



[email protected]