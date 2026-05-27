Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori Launches Infant-To-Preschool Program Pipeline Across Three Ontario Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning early education provider introduces continuous developmental programming from infancy through preschool, supported by a hybrid Montessori and play-based curriculum









BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori has formalized a continuous learning pathway for children from infancy through preschool age, available across its three Ontario locations in Brampton, Mississauga, and Bradford. The structured sequence of programs, covering the Infant, Toddler, and Preschool stages, provides families with a single educational home for their children's earliest years while maintaining developmental alignment at every transition.

The announcement comes as Ontario's licensed childcare sector continues to grow under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care agreement, which has added tens of thousands of regulated spaces across the province since 2021. Within that expanding market, Little Galaxy has distinguished itself through consecutive Consumer Choice Award wins, receiving the Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence in 2025 and the Consumer Choice Award for Peel Region in 2026. The organization's newest centre, located at 27 Queen Street in Bradford and licensed for 151 children, opened earlier this year and brought the program pipeline to a third community.

Little Galaxy's educational model integrates Montessori methodology and play-based teaching. Rather than applying each tradition separately, the organization embeds both within a single daily structure, using Montessori materials and child-directed work periods alongside collaborative play, outdoor activity, and mindfulness exercises. This approach addresses a documented gap in early childhood programming. A 2024 analysis published by the Brookings Institution found that programs combining structured academic preparation with open-ended social play produced stronger long-term outcomes across cognitive and behavioral measures than programs emphasizing either approach alone.

" We="" designed="" our="" program="" sequence="" so="" that="" a="" child="" who="" begins="" with="" us="" in="" infancy="" is="" never="" starting="" over,"="" says="" Jenny,="" co-founder="" of="" Little="" Galaxy="" Childcare="" &="" Montessori.="" "Each="" stage="" builds="" on="" the="" one="" before="" it.="" The="" educators="" know="" the="" child,="" the="" family="" knows="" the="" team,="" and="" the="" child="" feels="" that="" continuity="" every="" single="" />

The Infant Program establishes the foundational relationship between child and educator, prioritizing secure attachment, sensory engagement, and the early communication patterns that support language development. Research from the Harvard Center on the Developing Child identifies the first three years of life as the period of greatest neurological growth, underscoring the significance of responsive, high-quality care during this window.

The Toddler Program extends that foundation into structured exploration, introducing materials and routines that support growing independence, vocabulary acquisition, and the beginnings of social negotiation. Educators track individual progress closely, adjusting activities to match each child's emerging capabilities rather than applying a uniform timeline.

The Preschool Program, delivered through Little Galaxy's Casa frameworks, integrates language, mathematics, science, and the arts through hands-on Montessori experiences. Children make choices about their work within a guided structure, developing decision-making skills, self-regulation, and the collaborative habits that formal schooling requires.

Each of Little Galaxy's three centres maintains the same program standards while responding to its local community. The Brampton centre at 10960 Goreway Drive, licensed for 158 children, serves families in one of Ontario's fastest-growing suburban corridors. The Mississauga centre at 470 Hensall Circle, licensed for 308 children, operates in a densely populated urban setting with a highly diverse family base. The Bradford centre at 27 Queen Street brings the program to a smaller, community-oriented town where families have responded strongly to the centre's emphasis on personal relationships between educators and children.

"The infrastructure of early education matters as much as the curriculum," Andrew, co-founder, notes. "Thoughtfully designed spaces, well-trained educators, and clear communication with families are not supplementary features. They are the conditions that make good teaching possible."

About Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori provides early childhood education across three Ontario locations in Brampton, Mississauga, and Bradford. The organization's hybrid curriculum combines Montessori principles with play-based learning to support children from infancy through preschool. A two-time Consumer Choice Award recipient, Little Galaxy was recognized for Business Excellence in 2025 and for excellence in Peel Region in 2026. Full program details are available at.

Contact:

Little Galaxy Management

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at