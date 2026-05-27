Barupon Unveils LAMP: The Innovation Campus Building America's Industrial Future In One Unified Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At its 701-acre Liberty, Texas campus, BaRupOn brings manufacturing, key ingredients and raw materials, robotics, AI, drone production, and rare-earth magnetics under one roof - all powered to coexist, scale, and serve the community.

BaRupOn reaffirmed its bold vision for the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP ), a first-of-its-kind innovation campus engineered to bring America's most strategic industries together in a single, self-sustaining ecosystem.

Spanning 701 acres, roughly 40 minutes from downtown Houston, LAMP is not a factory, not a single facility, and not a one-dimensional development. It is an integrated platform where the industries that define national strength are designed to advance side by side - manufacturing, key ingredients and raw materials, robotics, AI, drone manufacturing, rare-earth magnet production, and co-location, all coexisting in a way that benefits the surrounding community.

That principle sits at the heart of the campus, and it is the reason BaRupOn believes LAMP represents a new blueprint for how the United States builds, powers, and protects its industrial base.

One Campus. Every Capability. Built to Coexist.

Where most developments offer standalone space, BaRupOn designed LAMP around integration. By co-locating advanced manufacturing, key ingredients and raw materials, robotics, artificial intelligence, drone manufacturing, and rare-earth magnet production within one master-planned environment, the campus eliminates the friction, distance, and dependencies that slow American innovation.

A robotics innovator can source rare-earth magnets produced on the same campus. A drone manufacturer can integrate AI systems and precision components without crossing a single fragile supply line. Key ingredients and raw materials produced on-site can feed advanced manufacturing next door.

This is the power of co-location: when capability sits beside capability, ideas move from concept to production in record time - and the value stays in America.

"When power, production, and intelligence are unified in a single ecosystem, innovation becomes unstoppable," said Balaji Tammabattula, Founder and COO of BaRupOn. "LAMP was never meant to be just another industrial park. We are building a living platform where the industries that secure a nation's future - manufacturing, robotics, AI, drones, rare-earth magnetics - grow together, strengthen one another, and lift the community around them."

Built on a Foundation of Resilient, Domestic Power

Every great industrial ecosystem begins with energy. BaRupOn engineered LAMP around a multi-source power architecture targeting up to 3 gigawatts of total on-campus capacity, designed to deliver continuous, high-reliability power while reducing exposure to grid instability and external dependencies.

That foundation supports more than 4.5 million square feet of planned innovation space - room for the next generation of American industry to take root and scale.

This is energy security by design: power, production, and innovation built to operate as one.

A Catalyst for the Community

LAMP's impact reaches far beyond its property lines. Since breaking ground in January 2025, the campus has been designed as an engine for local opportunity - bringing skilled jobs, workforce development, and long-term economic stability to Liberty County and the greater Houston region.

By anchoring high-value industries like robotics, AI, drone manufacturing, and rare-earth magnetics in one location, BaRupOn is creating a generational opportunity for the families and communities who call the region home.

"America's next wave of innovation depends on reliable, domestically controlled infrastructure," said Derek Matthews, CSO of BaRupOn. "We saw industries like AI, defense, advanced manufacturing, and rare-earth supply chains held back by instability and external dependencies. LAMP is our answer - and the community is at the center of everything we're building."

A National Template for the Age of Intelligence

Founded in 2014, BaRupOn has grown from healthcare manufacturing and federal contracting into a vertically integrated American infrastructure and technology company. With LAMP, the company has positioned a single campus as the national template for the future of industrial innovation - a place where the strategic capabilities America cannot afford to import are instead built, powered, and protected at home.

For BaRupOn, the mission is straightforward: building a stronger nation, one sector at a time.

About BaRupOn

BaRupOn is a vertically integrated American infrastructure and technology company advancing domestic manufacturing and industrial independence through integrated innovation campuses that combine resilient power, advanced production, and next-generation technologies. Its flagship development, the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP) in Liberty, Texas, unites manufacturing, key ingredients and raw materials, robotics, AI, drone manufacturing, rare-earth magnetics, and co-location in a single ecosystem designed to power American innovation for decades to come.