EXTRACTODAO LABS RELEASES TON618 V1.1 - OPEN-SOURCE COSMOLOGY ENGINE CONSISTENT WITH LATER HUBBLE TENSION OBSERVATIONS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EXTRACTODAO LABS RELEASES TON618 v1.1 - FREE OPEN-SOURCE COSMOLOGY ENGINE THAT PREDICTED H0 = 73.52 km/s/Mpc SIX MONTHS BEFORE MAJOR OBSERVATIONAL CONFIRMATION

ExtractoDAO Labs - Scientific Innovation Division

THE HUBBLE TENSION HAS A THEORETICAL RESOLUTION

A parameter-free cosmological framework predicts H0 = 73.52 km/s/Mpc - independently consistent with a major 2026 observational study

Andorra / Brazil, May 2026

THE PROBLEM

For decades, local measurements of the Universe and early-Universe measurements have produced incompatible values for the Hubble constant H0 - the rate of cosmic expansion. This discrepancy, known as the Hubble tension, has resisted every attempted explanation within the standard ΛCDM model.

THE THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK - Dead Universe Theory (DUT)

ExtractoDAO Labs announces the publication of the verified numerical implementation of the Dead Universe Theory (DUT), available with full DOI registration at:







The work is currently under peer review at an international physics journal.

DUT proposes that the observable cosmos is a thermodynamically dissipative system governed by entropic gradients, described through the entropic deformation tensor Ξμν = ∇μ∇νS − 1⁄4gμν□S. The theory makes two direct parameter-free predictions - the local Hubble constant H0 and the structure growth rate fσ8 - without any fitted parameters.

The growth index γ emerges from the thermodynamic closure condition γ2 + γ − 1 = 0, yielding γ = (√5−1)/2 ≡ φ−1 ≈ 0.618 - not a fitted parameter, but a first-principles output of the theory.

VERIFIED RESULTS - TON618 v1.1

The verified execution of the TON618 v1.1 open-source pipeline produces H0(local) = 73.52 km/s/Mpc, H0(CMB screened) = 67.39 km/s/Mpc, fσ8(z=0) = 0.4224, and χ2_red ≈ 0.69 in the growth sector. DUT outperforms ΛCDM by Δχ2 = −69.85 across the two sectors where the theory makes direct parameter-free predictions - with zero free parameters.

INDEPENDENT OBSERVATIONAL CONSISTENCY

In April 2026, the H0DN Collaboration - 37 authors using a community-built distance network of 57 million galaxies - independently reported H0 = 73.50 ± 0.81 km/s/Mpc, in significant disagreement with ΛCDM+Planck at 5–7σ.

This result is remarkably consistent with the value published by DUT in November 2025 (TON618 v1.0), which predicted H0(local) = 73.52 km/s/Mpc from purely theoretical grounds - six months before the H0DN measurement was released. The H0DN Collaboration reached their result through a completely independent observational methodology, with no knowledge of the DUT framework.

REPRODUCIBILITY

All results are generated by the fully open-source TON618 v1.1 pipeline available at github/ExtractoDAO. Any researcher can reproduce every result with a single command: python ton618 dut

ABOUT EXTRACTODAO LABS

ExtractoDAO Labs is an independent scientific research initiative dedicated to theoretical cosmology. All code, data, and pipelines are publicly available at github/ExtractoDAO.

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This press release may be freely reproduced with attribution to ExtractoDAO Labs and Joel Almeida.