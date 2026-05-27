Remarcate Limited Liability Company Expands Into U.S. Market To Support Hispanic Healthcare Providers With AI-Driven Patient Acquisition Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remarcate Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based healthcare marketing and patient acquisition company, announced the expansion of its operations into the United States to support Hispanic-focused clinics and healthcare providers seeking more advanced patient acquisition and conversion systems.







The expansion follows the company's work with more than 600 clinics across Latin America and Europe, where Remarcate developed and implemented data-driven healthcare marketing systems to help clinics improve patient acquisition, appointment generation, and operational efficiency.

As healthcare providers continue adapting to changing patient behaviors and increased competition in digital channels, many clinics are reevaluating traditional marketing approaches centered on organic social media activity and generalized branding efforts. Remarcate's U.S. expansion reflects a broader industry movement toward measurable patient acquisition strategies supported by automation, AI integration, and conversion-focused advertising systems.

Remarcate specializes in developing healthcare marketing frameworks that combine advertising technology, patient conversion workflows, CRM integration, automation systems, and strategic messaging tailored for healthcare businesses. The company stated that its approach is designed specifically for clinics seeking scalable systems focused on attracting qualified patients rather than emphasizing engagement-based metrics such as social media followers or post reach.

“The healthcare industry is increasingly moving toward measurable patient acquisition systems supported by automation and data-driven decision-making,” said Dr. Cherry Mediavilla, founder and CEO of Remarcate Limited Liability Company.“Our expansion into the United States reflects growing demand from Hispanic healthcare providers seeking more structured and scalable approaches to patient acquisition and clinic growth.”

The company's methodology incorporates advanced Meta and Google advertising systems, automated patient communication and follow-up workflows, automated lead nurturing, and data-driven optimization processes intended to support clinic growth initiatives across multiple healthcare sectors, including medical, dental, and specialty practices.

According to Remarcate, demand for more sophisticated healthcare lead generation systems has accelerated as clinics face increasing pressure to modernize patient acquisition efforts while maintaining operational efficiency. Automation and AI technologies are also reshaping how healthcare businesses manage marketing campaigns, appointment requests, follow-up communication, and performance analysis..

“The integration of automation technologies in healthcare marketing is changing how clinics communicate with prospective patients and manage operational workflows,” Mediavilla added.“Healthcare providers are increasingly seeking systems that improve efficiency while supporting long-term business sustainability.”

The company noted that Hispanic healthcare providers in the United States represent a growing segment of the healthcare market, creating increased demand for culturally aligned healthcare marketing systems and bilingual patient acquisition strategies. Remarcate's expansion aims to address that demand by applying operational experience gained through campaigns and systems implemented across international healthcare markets.

Remarcate's healthcare marketing systems are structured around several operational components, including:



Marketing automation and patient follow-up workflows for clinics

Conversion-focused healthcare advertising campaigns

CRM and clinic automation integration

Patient conversion systems and appointment management processes

Data-driven optimization for healthcare lead generation Strategic positioning and messaging frameworks for clinics

The company stated that its systems are designed to help healthcare providers build more predictable patient acquisition processes while improving marketing efficiency and operational visibility.

The expansion into the U.S. market also comes amid increased adoption of AI technologies across healthcare-related business operations. Industry-wide changes in digital advertising, patient engagement expectations, and healthcare consumer behavior have prompted clinics to invest in systems that support automation, analytics, and conversion tracking.

Remarcate reported that its operational model has been refined through collaborations with clinics in multiple countries, allowing the company to adapt patient acquisition systems to varying healthcare markets and patient demographics. The organization indicated that the U.S. launch will initially focus on supporting Hispanic healthcare businesses seeking scalable clinic growth systems and modern healthcare marketing infrastructure.

In addition to its international clinic portfolio, the company has developed a digital community focused on Hispanic healthcare entrepreneurs and healthcare business growth. Remarcate also maintains an online presence through educational and industry-focused content related to healthcare marketing, patient acquisition systems, and AI automation for clinics.

The company's expansion strategy aligns with broader changes in healthcare marketing, where providers increasingly seek measurable business outcomes tied to patient acquisition, conversion optimization, and operational efficiency rather than broad awareness campaigns alone.

Clinic owners and healthcare organizations interested in learning more about Remarcate's healthcare marketing systems, marketing automation capabilities, and patient acquisition methodologies can visit the company website for additional information.

About Remarcate Limited Liability Company

Remarcate Limited Liability Company is a Florida-based healthcare marketing and patient acquisition company specializing in digital marketing systems, automation-driven marketing systems, and conversion-focused advertising strategies for healthcare providers. The company has worked with more than 600 clinics across Latin America and Europe, supporting healthcare businesses through patient acquisition systems, clinic automation, healthcare lead generation, and strategic marketing frameworks designed for medical and dental practices.





Media Contact

Company Name: Remarcate Limited Liability Company

Contact Person: Dr. Cherry Mediavilla

Phone: (888) 487-7861

Country: United States

Website: Remarcat

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Remarcate Limited Liability Company Contact Person: Dr. Cherry Mediavilla Phone: (888) 487-7861 Country: United States Website: Remarcate