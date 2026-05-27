IMD Issues Two-Day 'Severe Heatwave' Warning For Delhi-NCR Thunderstorms, Rain Expected From May 29

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Residents of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to face severe heatwave conditions over the next two days, with the maximum temperature likely touching 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department has issued an explicit warning for a“heatwave.” In addition, strong surface winds are likely to prevail during the afternoon and evening hours. Additionally, humidity levels on May 27 are expected to range between a maximum of 40 per cent and a minimum of 25 per cent.

The department has warned that the heatwave conditions may be accompanied by strong and hot winds during the afternoon and evening. People have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and take adequate precautions against direct sun exposure.

However, weather conditions are expected to change from May 28 onwards.

According to the department, the maximum temperature on May 28 is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast“thunderstorms with rain” for the day. During the afternoon and evening hours, light to very light rainfall is expected, accompanied by strong winds and squalls with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.

A significant shift in weather conditions is anticipated on May 29. According to the department, the maximum temperature is expected to witness a sharp drop and may fall to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 26 degrees Celsius.

An alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rain has also been issued for May 29.

The Meteorological Department stated that light rainfall is likely during the afternoon and evening hours, along with strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. There is also a possibility of lightning and squalls.

Conditions involving“thunderstorms with rain” are expected to continue on May 30 and 31 as well. During these two days, the maximum temperatures are forecast to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Although the Meteorological Department has not issued any specific warning for these two days, the possibility of overcast skies and light rainfall will continue.

Thereafter, on June 1, weather conditions are expected to return to near-normal. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 27 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, and no specific weather warning has been issued.

Weather experts noted that strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and rain were witnessed across North, Central, and East India during the final days of May and are part of pre-monsoon activity.

Therefore, the rainfall expected around May 29 can be classified as pre-monsoon rain. Following this change in weather conditions, residents are likely to get significant relief from the scorching heat.