Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs Check Draw Time And Details

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery results today, May 27, 2026. Thousands of ticket holders across Kerala are eagerly waiting for the official winning numbers, with the draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other attractive cash rewards.

The live draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala lottery officials. The winning numbers are expected to be published shortly after the draw concludes, and participants can verify their tickets through official Kerala lottery result portals and authorised publications.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws because of its transparent process and high prize pool. Every Wednesday, lakhs of participants purchase tickets hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the Rs 1 crore jackpot, the draw also features multiple prize categories, including the second prize worth Rs 30 lakh and third prize worth Rs 5 lakh. Additional lower-tier prizes and consolation rewards are also distributed across various ticket series.

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Lottery officials have advised participants to carefully cross-check ticket numbers once the official results are announced. Winners are also required to submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and supporting documents within the stipulated claim period to receive prize money.

Kerala's state-run lottery system continues to attract massive participation because of its long-standing credibility and regular draws. Over the years, several winners from districts including Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram have secured major lottery prizes.

The Kerala Lottery Department has also reminded participants to rely only on official result publications and authorised sources while verifying winning numbers. Since fake lottery claims and misinformation often circulate online after major draws, officials urge ticket holders to confirm details carefully before beginning the claim process.

As anticipation builds ahead of today's draw, thousands of hopeful participants across the state are waiting to see whether their ticket numbers will turn into a life-changing jackpot victory.

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