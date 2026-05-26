Akon Shares Details About His Polygamous Family Life

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Singer Akon has talked about the structure behind his polygamous relationships, saying that communication and respect for his first wife are central to how his family dynamic operates.

Akon discussed his private life during an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, reports co.

Akon, who has previously spoken about polygamy and that he has nine children, said he remains the“only man” in his relationships and would not disclose exactly how many wives he has.

The comments come months after reports emerged Tomeka Thiam, believed to be Akon's first wife, filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 29 years of marriage.

Asked how many wives he currently has, Akon said:“I'll just leave that to your imagination.”

The singer said that his wives all understood there was a hierarchy within the family dynamic and said his first wife must be respected above everyone else.

The Senegalese-American musician added:“That one is the reason you even got one, two or three. She's the queen. Nobody violates wife No. 1. The moment they violate, (they're) out the door.”

The 53-year-old singer said he believed the position of the“first wife” came with sacrifices as additional partners joined the family over time.

He said:“With new people (joining) your family, there's going to be new attitudes, new mindsets, new behaviors. And the (first wife has) to deal with that.”

The musician, who rose to international fame with chart-topping singles including Don't Matter and collaborations with artists such as Eminem, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg, has remained a recognisable figure in music and entertainment beyond his recording career.

In recent years, Akon has also made headlines through business ventures including plans for a futuristic“Akon City” development project in Senegal, while continuing to tour internationally and revisit his early catalogue during nostalgia-driven live performances.

During the podcast appearance, Akon said he believed there were benefits for women within a polygamous structure, arguing the burden of responsibility ultimately rested with the man.

Akon also said communication was the key reason the arrangement worked within his family.

He said:“You got to be mature enough to know if this is the situation that I'm going to park in, I have to communicate. This I like, this I don't like. This I'm for, this I'm not for, and this is what I'm willing to deal with, this is what I'm not willing to deal with. And once y'all lay down those rules, just abide by them. It's literally that simple.”