UAE President, Vps Greet Leaders Of Arab, Islamic Countries On Occasion Of Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al Adha to the leaders, kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

He expressed his wish for them to have good health and happiness, for their peoples to have more progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations to have glory, honour and elevation.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al Adha to the international leaders.

Eid Al Adha this year runs from from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29.

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