Gujarat Mlas Meet PM Modi In Delhi Discuss Governance, Constituency Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A group of Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from different constituencies of Gujarat, was described by participants as a courtesy interaction during which they conveyed their experiences in public life and received guidance on governance and public service.

Vejalpur MLA Amit Thaker said the meeting left a strong impression on him and described it as a source of renewed motivation.

He said,“It was an honour to meet the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, who is the illustrious servant of the nation, pride of India and a source of inspiration for 140 crore citizens. Patriotism, development, service and security... these four words are the living embodiment of respected Narendra Modi."

"This meeting was not just a moment, but a renewed inspiration to move forward with greater dedication towards public service. I will continue to work with more strength and new resolve for the development of Vejalpur and Ahmedabad," he added.

Savarkundla-Liliya MLA Mahesh Kaswala also termed the interaction a memorable occasion, noting its timing alongside the Prime Minister's years in public service.

He said,“Today I had the honourable and historic opportunity to meet the respected Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi. Meeting him on a special day marking 12 years of dedicated public service of the Prime Minister is a moment of great pride and joy for me. This was not just a meeting, but an experience of positivity and the energy of 'nation first'."

He further added, "I received inspiration from the Prime Minister to further advance public welfare works for Savarkundla-Liliya and the entire state of Gujarat with greater enthusiasm and dedication.”

Among other legislators present were Bapunagar MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, Naroda MLA Payal Kukrani, and Vijapur MLA Chatursinh Javanji Chavda, along with other members of the delegation.

Participants said the interaction provided them an opportunity to discuss constituency-level development issues and to reflect on administrative priorities.

The meeting concluded with the MLAs expressing appreciation for the exchange and stating that the discussion would help reinforce their focus on governance and public welfare initiatives in their respective constituencies across Gujarat.