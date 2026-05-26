Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 6: Mohanlal Film Continues Strong Run Despite Weekday Dip

Despite a weekday drop, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continues its blockbuster run at the box office. The thriller crossed Rs 170 crore worldwide in six days, maintaining strong occupancy and impressive momentum globally.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continues its impressive box office run despite witnessing the usual weekday drop. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, the Malayalam thriller collected an estimated Rs 6.45 crore net in India on Day 6, according to Sacnilk.

The film saw a 16.2 percent dip from its Day 5 earnings of Rs 7.70 crore, but still managed to maintain a strong hold at the ticket windows. With this, Drishyam 3's total India net collection has reached Rs 68.60 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 79.62 crore after six days.

Not just domestically, the suspense thriller is performing exceptionally well overseas too. The film reportedly earned around Rs 6 crore gross overseas on Day 6, pushing its international total to Rs 90.70 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed a massive Rs 170 crore mark.

Despite mixed reactions from a section of viewers regarding the climax, the film continues to draw crowds, especially during evening and night shows. Trade analysts believe the thriller is likely to remain stable until the arrival of major new releases this week.

Released on May 21, 2026, Drishyam 3 opened to strong occupancy and positive audience response. The film benefited heavily from the popularity of the franchise and the return of Georgekutty's story. Weekend collections remained solid, with Day 3 and Day 4 bringing in more than Rs 13 crore each in India net collections.