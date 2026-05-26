HUBG INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Hub Group, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBG) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 5, 2026, after market close, Hub Group announced that it would delay the full release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and will restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. Hub Group did not estimate what the financial impact would be nor did it provide a date for when it would restate its financial statements. On this news, the price of Hub Group shares declined by $9.37 per share, or approximately 18.3%, from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026 to close at $41.96 on February 6, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, Hub Group filed a late quarterly filing notification and a Form 8-K informing investors that the 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements similarly“should no longer be relied upon” as the Company“expects to conclude it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures” for each of those years. On this news, the price of Hub Group shares declined by $5.24 per share, or approximately 12.5%, from $41.86 per share on May 11, 2026 to close at $36.62 on May 12, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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