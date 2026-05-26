REMINDER: Phreesia, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By July 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or the“Company”) (NYSE:PHR) investors of the July 13, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia, Inc. securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 8, 2025 through March 30, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Phreesia's slowing demand and reduced visibility in key revenue streams, notably, the weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment.

On March 30, 2026, Phreesia announced significantly reduced revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027 guidance. The Company attributed the shortfall against its prior guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including“worsening visibility” and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment. Yet on the third quarter 2026 earnings call on December 8, 2025, CFO Balaji Gandhi had told investors:“For fiscal year 2027, we expect revenue to be in the range of $545 million to $559 million.” On the same call, management described“progress” in the selling season for network solutions. The Company did not reference the visibility challenges. Separately, on September 4, 2025, CEO Chaim Indig stated that the Company's acquisition of AccessOne Parent Holdings, Inc. (“AccessOne”), a provider of financing solutions for healthcare receivables, would“expand [its] addressable market by roughly $6 billion” and that the combined total addressable market increase would be“approximately $24 billion from approximately $10 billion.” CFO Gandhi projected AccessOne would contribute“approximately $35 million in annualized revenue” to the Company. On this news, the price of Phreesia shares declined by $3.03 per share, or approximately 27%, from $11.41 per share on March 30, 2026 to close at $8.38 on March 31, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...