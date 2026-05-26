Ukrainian Forces Disrupt Russian Logistics Route On Southern Front Using Secret Strike Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook and published video footage, according to Ukrinform.

The brigade said that together with Ukraine's Defense Forces it had launched a large-scale operation targeting Russian logistics in southern Ukraine.

According to the statement, priority targets include military equipment and supply convoys in the occupiers' "deep rear." The unit said it is using secret strike "wings" – systems that had not previously been publicly disclosed. The brigade added that, through close cooperation between the 412th Nemesis unit and manufacturers, a system had been developed specifically optimized for such missions.

The brigade also stated that the effectiveness of the system has been confirmed by dozens of destroyed Russian cargo trucks and fuel tankers.

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces wipe out Russian self-propelled gun near Sloviansk

According to the brigade, the scale of losses has forced Russian command and occupation authorities to restrict the movement of heavy equipment along the so-called "Novorossiya" route. Attempts by Russian forces to use field and dirt roads to bypass the main route, they added, have also proven ineffective, as Ukrainian drones are able to detect and destroy targets across all types of terrain.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian S-300 air defense system, an Imbir radar, ammunition depots, and railway fuel tankers in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on the night of May 23 to 24.