ATEX Extends Strike Length Of High-Grade B2B Breccia To 600M And Expands The Broader B2B Mineralized Corridor By 200M East
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Mo
|CuEq %
|Target
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|MRS (1)
|ATXD19A
|828
|1,056
|228
|0.54
|0.23
|-
|-
|0.82
|B2B south extension
|Incl.
|864
|934
|70
|0.64
|0.29
|-
|-
|0.99
|
|ATXD25D
|1,208
|1,826
|618
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|110.9
|0.54
|B2B north extension
|Incl.
|1,388
|1,662
|274
|0.43
|0.11
|0.7
|138.2
|0.60
|
|ATXD26C
|660
|1,452
|792
|0.51
|0.15
|1.0
|114.2
|0.71
|B2B continuity above high-grade intercepts
|Incl.
|870
|1,176
|306
|0.59
|0.17
|1.0
|138.1
|0.82
|
|And incl.
|1,238
|1,350
|112
|0.59
|0.16
|1.0
|53.7
|0.78
|
|ATXD35
|48
|58
|10
|1.99
|0.27
|8.6
|1.5
|2.34
|B2B northeast extension
|And
|1,232
|1,632
|400
|0.42
|0.10
|1.0
|67.1
|0.56
|
|Incl.
|1,580
|1,632
|52
|0.45
|0.17
|1.7
|30.1
|0.65
|
Notes:
(1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (see the Valeriano Technical Report) using the formula: Cu (%) + 1.04991243188302 x Au (g/t) + 0.00824244819238401 x Ag (g/t) + 0.000357909627766355 * Mo (g/t).
(2) CuEq reported assuming metal prices of US$2,750/oz Au, US$3.80/lb Cu, US$27/oz Ag, and US$22/lb Mo.
(3) CuEq reported assuming recoveries of Cu 94%, Au 95%, Ag 80% and Mo 64%.
(4) Drill holes were composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq.
(5) ATXD19A contained internal dilution of 6m for the 828m to 1,056m composite, ATXD25D contained internal dilution of 20m for the 1,208m to 1,826m composite, ATXD26C contained internal dilution of 14m for the 660m to 1,452m composite, and ATXD35 contained internal dilution of 4m for the 1,232m to 1,632m composite.
(6) Ag and Mo are pending for ATXD19A reported composites from 828m to 868m and 1,000m to 1,056m.
(7) True widths are unknown.
Phase VI Drill Program Update
Phase VI drilling has concluded with the demobilization of six rigs due to the onset of the Chilean winter season. To date, drilling has exceeded the initial 25,000m program target, with a record 28,400m completed. Approximately 15,500m has been drilled in the high-grade B2B Zone, 11,750m completed on nearby high-grade breccia targets and 1,025m on porphyry extension. Details of drill holes currently in progress or paused for follow-up drilling during the next drill season are provided below. Assay results will be reported as they are finalized and received from the laboratory.
Table 2 - Progress of Remaining Drill Holes
|Hole
|Zone
|Status
|Description
|ATXD19B
|B2B
|Paused
|Southern extension of B2B Zone.
|ATXD23C
|B2B
|Assays pending
|Testing shallower portion of B2B Zone.
|ATXD25 (E,F)
|B2B
|Assays pending / paused
|Depth extension in central B2B Zone, ATXD25E assays are pending and ATXD25F is paused.
|ATXD31 (A,B,C)
|B2B
|Assays pending
|NW continuity at lower elevation of B2B Zone, potentially into the HG porphyry core.
|ATXD35A
|B2B
|Paused
|Test west flank and up-dip extension of B2B and early porphyry extension.
|ATXD36
|MVI2
|Assays pending
|New mag. anomaly, potential breccia body NE of ATXD30.
|ATXD37
|Porphyry
|Assays pending
|480m north of the B2B Zone, in an ANT1 anomaly.
|ATXD39 (A)
|Porphyry
|Assays pending
|Southern extension of porphyry high-grade trend.
|ATXD40 (A)
|B2B
|Paused
|Testing ANT1 anomaly.
|ATXD41
|B2B
|Paused
|Testing up-dip, high-grade towards surface.
(1) 'ANT' - Ambient Noise Tomography (passive seismic geophysics)
(2) 'MVI' - Magnetic Vector Inversion
Quality Control & Quality Assurance
Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.
From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in Copiapó. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile or Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. The QA/QC program consists of insertion rates of 6% for Certified Reference Material, 2% for certified 'blank' material and 2% duplication of pulp and coarse reject material. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.
Qualified Person
Brad Ulry, P.Geo., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Ulry is the Chief Operating Officer of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., which has been retained by the Company to provide geological consulting services. Mr. Ulry is a " Qualified Person " as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and independent of the Company for purposes of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The mineral resource estimate on Valeriano (the " 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ") is supported by the technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" and dated November 3, 2025 (with an effective date of September 23, 2025), which was prepared for ATEX by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 (the " Valeriano Technical Report ").
About ATEX
ATEX Resources is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at .
For further information, please contact:
Chris Beer,
Interim President and CEO
Email: ...
Aman Atwal,
Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: ...
1-647-398-9405
or visit ATEX's website at .
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "continues," "targeted," "remains open," "in progress," "pending," "underway," or similar expressions, or statements that certain events, actions, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," or "will" occur, be taken, or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for further extensions of the B2B Zone and other mineralized zones at the Project; expectations for the Phase VI drill program, including the timing, completion, and results of ongoing and future drilling activities; the potential for resource growth at the Project; the timing of receipt of assay results and laboratory turnaround times; the interpretation of exploration data and mineralization; the geological potential and characteristics of the Project; the potential for discovering additional breccia bodies and mineralization; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and business conditions; uncertainties related to the interpretation of drill results and the geology, grade, and continuity of mineral deposits; the inherent uncertainties in exploration activities; risks associated with exploration, development, and mining operations; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices, including copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum; risks associated with the adequacy of capital and financing; risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources, including with respect to the assumptions underlying the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate referred to herein; the potential for significant variations in results from those expected; uncertainties related to laboratory assay turnaround times; operational risks, including risks related to equipment and infrastructure; regulatory and permitting risks in Chile and Canada; political, economic, and social risks in Chile; environmental risks and hazards; title matters and surface rights; competition in the mining industry; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks associated with maintaining adequate insurance; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ ( ) under ATEX's issuer profile.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
i Please see news titled "ATEX Intersects 146 Meters Of 2.00% CuEq At B2B Zone With Over 600 Meters Of Results Still Pending", reported on December 18, 2025 for ATXD26B partial results and ATXD25C summary results; please see news titled "ATEX Drills New Highest-Grade Intercept In First Phase VI Drill Hole Hitting 164 Metres Of 2.72% CuEq Including 40 Metres Of 4.73% CuEq In The B2B Zone ", reported on October 21, 2025 for ATXD25C initial results. Please see news titled "ATEX Extends High-Grade Breccia Mineralization by 100 Meters to the North at the B2B Zone" reported on February 12, 2026, for ATXD32 results.
ii Please see news titled "ATEX Resources Intersects 88 Metres of 1.03% CuEq Within 1,090 Metres of 0.81% CuEq Along High-Grade Porphyry Trend" reported on June 2, 2025, for ATXD28 summary results; please see news titled "ATEX Completes Phase V Program Ending in High-Grade B2B Mineralization - Strategic Objectives Achieved With Resource Update Expected in 2H 2025" reported on July 30, 2025, for ATXD28A summary results.
iii Please see news titled "ATEX Significantly Expands B2B Mineralized Footprint by 135 Meters to the East; Mineralization Remains Open" reported on March 16, 2026, for ATXD34 results.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: ATEX Resources Inc.
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