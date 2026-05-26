INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Engene Therapeutics Inc. - ENGN

The investigation concerns whether Engene and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2026, enGene announced updated interim results from the pivotal cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 LEGEND trial of detalimogene voraplasmid in patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The Company disclosed, among other data, that the Kaplan-Meier estimate of 12-month duration of response was 25% and said that“durability outcomes to date are not what we hoped.”

On this news, enGene's stock price fell $7.13 per share, or 80.56%, to close at $1.72 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980