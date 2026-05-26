MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Global Peer Financing Association (GPFA) Closes the Market

May 26, 2026 4:56 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Robert Goobie, SMD Balance Sheet and Liquidity Management, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, joined Cory Bast, MD, Fixed Income, CRM, Derivatives, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate Canada hosting the Global Peer Financing Association's (the "GPFA") Regional Beneficial Owner Meeting in partnership with CASLA.



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The GPFA is a volunteer-led, non-profit industry association representing more than 40 global asset owners with over $13 trillion in assets. GPFA brings together sophisticated beneficial owners engaged in securities finance and broader investment activities to share best practices, exchange insights, and advance education on timely industry topics. GPFA has evolved into a global forum for discussion across securities lending, repo, collateral management, liquidity management, financing, and treasury-related disciplines. Through member-led meetings and ongoing dialogue, GPFA supports the development of a more effective, transparent marketplace while serving as a global voice for beneficial owners and a platform for collaboration, networking, and industry advancement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brooke Gillman

GPFA Secretary

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1+ 617 204 4562

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange