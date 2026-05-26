Rocket Lab Adds Mars-Proven Robotics Capabilities With Completion Of Motiv Space Systems Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition brings Mars heritage for complex planetary missions, as well as precision mechanisms essential for next-generation space infrastructure including orbital data centers and constellations

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Motiv Space Systems (“Motiv”), a California-based company specializing in space robotics, motion control systems, and precision mechanisms for spacecraft.

Motiv – now rebranded as Rocket Lab Robotics – brings mission-tested Mars heritage and is renowned for its advanced multi-degree of freedom robotic arms, actuators, and drive electronics that have enabled some of the most ambitious planetary exploration missions in history, including NASA's Mars Perseverance rover, the CADRE lunar rovers, and precision mechanisms supporting critical scientific instruments and spacecraft subsystems.

The acquisition establishes Rocket Lab as one of the few companies in the world capable of delivering end-to-end Mars mission solutions including launch, spacecraft, software, and Mars-proven robotics for surface and on-orbit operations. This unique capability positions Rocket Lab to lead programs like a commercial Mars Sample Return mission and NASA's Mars Telecommunications Network, as well as other high-value planetary exploration programs. It also enables Rocket Lab to expand into significant national security applications requiring autonomous robotics in contested or remote environments.

Beyond planetary missions, the acquisition addresses rapidly emerging market opportunities in space-based infrastructure including orbital data centers and mega constellations. Rocket Lab Robotics brings in-house the design and manufacturing of critical spacecraft mechanisms such as solar array drive assemblies (SADAs), antenna and propulsion gimbals, filter wheels, focus mechanisms, and precision drive electronics, completing a key element of Rocket Lab's strategy to manufacture satellites at constellation scale and support emerging high-power orbital infrastructure. Orbital data centers are poised to revolutionize cloud computing, AI processing, and data storage in space, but they will require unprecedented power generation capabilities, demanding 100 kilowatts or more from solar arrays. These high-power systems depend on robust, precision-engineered SADAs capable of continuously pointing large solar arrays at the Sun while managing significant torque loads and thermal extremes. Rocket Lab is already a leading supplier of advanced solar cell and array technology to civil, national security, and commercial space markets, so this acquisition deepens the Company's vertically integrated space power capabilities. The ability to design, manufacture, and integrate these systems in-house gives Rocket Lab a significant competitive advantage in building power-intensive space platforms for customers and the Company's own programs.

“With Motiv now part of the Rocket Lab team, we have everything needed to lead the next era of Mars exploration and support the most demanding space infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck.“This acquisition has deepened our vertical integration, enabling Rocket Lab to deliver a complete, integrated solution for Mars missions from a single provider, whether that's bringing Martian samples home to Earth, deploying the next generation of planetary orbiters and rovers, supporting critical national security missions, or enabling the massive solar arrays needed for orbital data centers and constellations.”

“Motiv was built around the idea that advanced robotics and motion control systems would become increasingly important to the future of space exploration and space infrastructure,” said Chris Thayer, CEO of Motiv Space Systems.“Joining Rocket Lab allows us to accelerate that vision while continuing to deliver mission-critical systems for some of the industry's most demanding applications.”

Motiv's 50-strong team and manufacturing facilities in Pasadena, California, join Rocket Lab's existing advanced space manufacturing and development complexes in California, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, Arizona, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.

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+ About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations section of our website at which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at