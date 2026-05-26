Mercer International Inc. Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC), a global forest products company, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, themed“Resilience in Action.” The report outlines, among other things, the Company's progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals.

Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, stated:

"The global economy is being rebuilt around renewable and lower-carbon systems, and forest products play an important role in that shift. Responsibly managed forests sequester carbon, and the products we make store carbon during their lifecycle while displacing fossil-based alternatives across the industries we supply. Sustainability is not a cost center; it is the most reliable investment we can make in our long-term competitiveness and resilience."

Bill Adams, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Canadian Pulp Operations, added:

"At Mercer, our sustainability focus going forward is on the execution of our 2030 sustainability goals. In doing so, we will strive for measurable progress and operational results that enhance value for our company. We believe that the combination of operational discipline, science-based analysis, and regulatory readiness is what can turn commitments into a meaningful competitive advantage."

2025 sustainability highlights include:

Climate & Emissions



85% of energy used across global operations was generated from renewable sources, advancing toward our 90% target by 2030.

Achieved an 11% reduction company-wide in Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity through operational efficiency and reliability improvements.

Launched a pilot project at Mercer Peace River in partnership with Svante Technologies Inc. to evaluate the potential of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage technology to capture up to 500,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 per year from the mill's recovery boiler. Advanced Mercer's e-mobility strategy by commissioning two electric chip trucks at Mercer Holz and an electric forklift at Mercer Timber Products to reduce fossil fuel reliance in daily logistics.



Sustainability Certifications & Responsible Sourcing:



Maintained 100% certification of Mercer-managed forests to the SFI® Forest Management Standard and chain of custody certification at all manufacturing sites. Continued to source 100% of fiber from sustainable and responsible sources.



Employee Safety & Engagement

Employee engagement survey participation increased to 67%, advancing toward Mercer's 80% participation target by 2030.



ESG Governance & Global Partnerships



Achieved 'B' scores across CDP's Forests, Climate Change, and Water Security questionnaires, reflecting Mercer's commitment to rigorous environmental management and disclosure. Joined the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition, partnering with global industry leaders to advance the role of working forests in the circular bioeconomy.



Looking Ahead

Mercer's 2025 Sustainability Report reflects the Company's continued commitment to measurable, science-based progress, even amid significant market headwinds for the forest products industry.

As Mercer advances toward its 2030 goals, it remains focused on integrating sustainability into core business decisions, building resilience through innovation, and delivering long-term value for stakeholders. The full report is available at .

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada. Its consolidated annual production capacity is 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets, and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For more information about the company and to read the full report, please visit its website at .

The preceding includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“are optimistic that”,“projects”,“intends”,“designed”,“will”,“believes”,“estimates”,“may”,“could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

William D. McCartney

Chairman

+1 (604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 684-1099