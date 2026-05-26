INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Zspace, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines ZSPC
The class action concerns whether zSpace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until June 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired zSpace securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On or around December 4, 2024, zSpace conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 1.875 million shares of common stock priced at $5.00 per share. A complaint has been filed alleging that the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, Chief Financial Officer Erick DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace's preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants' failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder was likely to result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants' risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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