Orthopediatrics To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 47Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Event: Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
Time: 2:40 pm ET
An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics' investor relations website, . Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.
About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets nearly 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .
Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
...
415-937-5406
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