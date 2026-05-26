Circle Stone Capital Launches Circle Stone Venture Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Circle Stone Capital announces the launch of Circle Stone Venture Capital, a new investment platform designed to provide industry professionals with access to exclusive venture capital deal flow previously available only to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth family offices.

Circle Stone Venture Capital will offer qualified investors the opportunity to participate in curated venture capital transactions. Members will gain access to a vetted pipeline of investment opportunities and the ability to co-invest directly alongside established venture capital firms and family offices. As a result, investors in the Circle Stone Venture Capital fund will receive institutional-grade due diligence, deal sourcing, and portfolio expertise to every transaction.

"We have identified our first investment opportunity in healthcare therapeutics - a cutting-edge venture vetted by both a family office and a venture capital firm in Tucson. This offering gives our boutique community of accredited investors, who traditionally fav real estate, access to venture capital opportunities without the high minimums or the burden of extensive due diligence" - Peter Anadranistakis.

Circle Stone Venture Capital will be guided by two recognized industry advisors who will evaluate and select investment opportunities alongside family offices and venture capital firms. Our focus is on innovative Tucson companies, while maintaining the flexibility to explore compelling opportunities nationwide.

Platform Highlights:

- Co-investment alongside leading venture capital firms and family offices

- Access to curated, institutional-quality deal flow

- Designed exclusively for industry professionals

- Individual investor maximum: $25,000 per transaction

- Household maximum: $50,000 per transaction

About Circle Stone Capital: Boutique investment platform of accredited investors predominately investing in real estate opportunities in Tucson and the surrounding areas of Arizona.

