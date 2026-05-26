Toll Brothers Announces Amenity Grand Opening At Cross Kirkland Towns In Kirkland, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community Showcase Event on Saturday, May 30 is open to the public

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its amenities at Cross Kirkland Towns, a luxury new townhome community by Toll Brothers in Kirkland, Washington. A Community Showcase event will be held on Saturday, May 30, from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to the public. Guests are invited to enjoy freshly crafted coffee drinks, Italian sodas, and sweet bites while exploring the community's onsite amenities. Two beautifully appointed model homes, as well as quick move-in homes, will be open for tours at 10829 120th Lane NE in Kirkland.

Cross Kirkland Towns is a thoughtfully designed community of luxury four-bedroom townhomes featuring northwest contemporary architecture and sleek interior finishes. Homes range from 1,904 to 2,416+ square feet and include 3.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and a private first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom. Each home offers covered outdoor living off the open great room, with select floor plans including a flex space ideal for a home office. Homes are priced from $1.19 million.





The community's amenities include a pickleball court, children's playground, dog park, and open spaces, all connected by walking paths. Residents also enjoy direct access to the adjacent 5.75-mile Cross Kirkland Corridor trail, which is part of the developing 42-mile Eastrail trail system connecting surrounding neighborhoods such as Bellevue, Renton, and Redmond.

"Cross Kirkland Towns showcases the best of luxury living and outdoor recreation in a stunning, central location," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional community amenities and invite prospective home shoppers and neighbors to join us on May 30 to experience the incredible lifestyle residents enjoy at this community."

Located in the highly sought-after Lake Washington School District, Cross Kirkland Towns offers an exceptional location near downtown Kirkland, Juanita Beach, and The Village at Totem Lake, with abundant shopping, dining, and recreation opportunities. The community also provides easy access to major employers such as Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, as well as Interstate 405 for seamless commuting.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Cross Kirkland Towns and other Toll Brothers communities in Washington, call 844-845-5263 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)