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QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2026 Dividend


2026-05-26 03:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quakertown, PA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 26, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and its division, Victory Bank. QNB Bank operates 12 branches in Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery Counties, and its division, Victory Bank, operates two branches in Montgomery County and two loan production offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.

CONTACT: David W. Freeman QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5619... Jeffrey Lehocky QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5716...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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