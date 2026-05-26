MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 26, 2026 6:29 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on: Becoming a High-Impact Auditor - Career and Skill Growth

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on: Becoming a High-Impact Auditor – Career and Skill Growth

Speaker

Yasesveni

Corporate Trainer and Subject Matter Expert – GRC, Information Security, Cyber Security, and AI Governance | CISSP | CISM | ISO 42001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 27701 | ISO 22301 | GDPR Practitioner

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on Becoming a High-Impact Auditor – Career and Skill Growth. As governance, risk, and compliance expectations continue to evolve, auditors today are expected to go beyond checklist-based assessments and apply stronger professional judgment, risk evaluation, and business understanding during audits. This masterclass will help participants understand common auditing mistakes, including over-reliance on screenshots, accepting incomplete audit populations, and failing to properly validate control effectiveness. The session will also provide practical insights into evaluating audit evidence, writing stronger audit findings, identifying business impact, and improving audit communication with IT teams. Participants will additionally gain exposure to real-world audit failure scenarios, techniques for requesting stronger evidence, and the qualities that differentiate top-performing auditors from average practitioners. The session will conclude with practical career guidance and an interactive Q&A discussion led by the expert speaker.

When

???? Date: 02 June 2026 (Tuesday)

???? Time: 08:00 PM – 09:00 PM IST

Why Attend

Auditing today requires far more than validating controls and collecting evidence. Organizations increasingly expect auditors to apply stronger professional judgment, identify business risks effectively, and communicate meaningful findings that drive real improvements. This masterclass is designed to help professionals strengthen their auditing mindset by understanding common gaps auditors often overlook, evaluating audit evidence more critically, and improving the quality of audit findings with stronger business impact and root cause analysis. Participants will also gain practical insights into handling difficult audit situations, communicating effectively with IT teams, and requesting stronger supporting evidence during assessments.

Attendees will earn a CPE certificate, gain direct insights from an experienced industry expert, and receive practical guidance that can support their career growth across auditing, governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity domains.

Agenda

. Context Setting

- Challenges in conducting effective audits

- Why auditing is more about judgment than controls

. Where Experienced Auditors Go Wrong

- Accepting incomplete populations

- Over-relying on screenshots

- Not validating control frequency

- Real-life audit failure walkthrough

. Audit Evidence Evaluation

- Understanding what evidence is provided

- What auditors usually accept

- What strong auditors question differently

. From Weak to Strong Audit Findings

- Understanding vague conditions

- Identifying missing root causes

- Assessing business impact properly

- Writing stronger, actionable findings

. What Makes Top 10% Auditors Different

- How to push back effectively on IT teams

- Asking for stronger and better evidence

. Wrap-Up + Next Steps

- Key takeaways

- Career growth guidance and next steps

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about the training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

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