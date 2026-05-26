China's Xi Meets Pakistan PM Sharif As Iran War Mediation Drags On

MENAFN - Gulf Times) China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on high-level meeting, reported by state news agency Xinhua, followed Sharif's talks earlier in the day with Premier Li Qiang, China's number two leader.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement was accompanied on his trip by army chief Asim Munir, Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Xi praised Pakistan for "taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East", according to a Chinese readout of the talks between the two leaders.

"Both sides should continue to maintain close communication and coordination (and) jointly oppose unilateralism and Cold War mentality," Xi said has played a quieter mediation role, shepherding phone calls and meetings with officials of affected Gulf countries.

Sharif, speaking to Chinese leaders alongside Munir, said "the world is passing through a critical moment", Pakistan's state-run PTV channel showed."Pakistan has played a sincere role to mediate between US and Iran. Field marshal (Munir) was in Tehran and did not want to miss this great visit," Sharif said.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I would like to thank China's support to promote peace," he said kicked off his four-day official visit in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

It follows a visit by Munir to Tehran on Friday and Saturday alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of mediation efforts to end the war.

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".In April, Pakistan hosted the only direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials to take place since the war began was at the centre of the action during that round of talks, greeting both delegations on their arrival and displaying bonhomie with US Vice President JD Vance the talks ultimately failed, with Iran accusing the United States of making "excessive demands"

China Pakistan Xi Jinping meeting Iran ‌ mediation