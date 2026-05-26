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Azerbaijan Exports Goods To Armenia Following Customs Procedures (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Exports Goods To Armenia Following Customs Procedures (PHOTO)


2026-05-26 02:37:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. On May 26, goods manufactured in Azerbaijan were exported to Armenia reports, citing the State Customs Service.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the goods, consisting of “extruded polystyrene foam panels for thermal insulation of buildings and structures” weighing 1 ton 497 kilograms and valued at $5,911.21, were shipped to the Republic of Armenia after undergoing the relevant customs procedures.

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