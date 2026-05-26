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US, Armenia Reach Deal On Critical Minerals

US, Armenia Reach Deal On Critical Minerals


2026-05-26 02:36:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday related to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and on critical minerals, AzerNEWS reports.

"This agreement marks the biggest step to date in making this historic route a reality, in advancing peace and increasing prosperity in Armenia, and frankly, in the region. But our relationship is not limited to TRIPP. We're building upon that in so many different ways," Rubio said during his joint press conference with Mirzoyan in Armenia.

"The memorandum of understanding on critical minerals is also gonna further enhance mutual prosperity," he added, noting that critical minerals are "essential" to all 21st century technologies.

The US diplomat emphasized that both countries will have reliable access to these minerals, which will be financially beneficial and will fuel innovation.

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AzerNews

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