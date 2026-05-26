Bitcoin Stalls Near $76,800 As Traders Wait - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering the last 24 hours Summary Bitcoin price today: BTC is stalling near $76,800, down about 0.6%, as a quiet tape signals a macro wait-and-see mood rather than fresh selling. It has slipped back below $77,000, hemmed into a $76,000 to $82,000 range by a six-day run of ETF outflows against easing spot selling. The Doha talks are the swing factor, and a data-heavy week into the first Warsh-era Fed meeting keeps conviction low. The altcoin board is split, with NEAR and Worldcoin surging while privacy tokens slide. The Big Three 1.

Bitcoin is range-bound and quiet. BTC trades near $76,800, off about 0.6%, after slipping under $77,000 and holding inside the $76,000 to $82,000 band that has framed it for weeks. As Enflux put it, the bid is there but no one is adding size - a market waiting rather than retreating. 2.

The overhang is institutional. US spot Bitcoin funds have logged a sixth straight session of outflows, roughly $1.26 billion in a single week, and Swissblock flagged a high-risk zone as the flows signal a step-back, though the longer run still reads as accumulation after a record April. 3.

The macro binary sits offshore. Iranian negotiators have arrived in Doha for talks on the Strait of Hormuz and highly enriched uranium, with Pakistan and Qatar mediating, and crypto ticked up as peace-deal odds climbed. A data-heavy US week into the first Fed meeting under new chair Kevin Warsh is the other half. Bitcoin $76,770 −0.63% Ethereum $2,097 −0.70% ETF flows −$1.26B 6-day streak Range 76–82K Weeks-long band 02 The Altcoin Tape

Asset Price 24h Note Bitcoin (BTC) $76,635 −0.85% Range-bound, low volume Ethereum (ETH) $2,096.51 −0.70% Buterin signals leaner Foundation NEAR $2.72 +14.76% Cross-chain Intents flows Worldcoin (WLD) $0.359 +21.51% Top major gainer Render $2.36 +18.07% AI-compute name bid Hyperliquid (HYPE) $59.66 −4.84% Faded after passing Dogecoin XRP $1.341 −1.03% Triangle breakdown; $1.30 watch Zcash (ZEC) $614.61 −6.86% Privacy tokens slid on Iran Solana (SOL) $84.34 −1.62% Tracked the soft majors

Source: Bitstamp, perpetual-futures tape, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, Glassnode. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC. Crypto trades 24/7; prices intraday. Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Live Company IntelligenceNEAR Protocol - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks - plus the latest Rio Times coverage. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence NEAR Protocol NEAR · Latin American market listing Share price · live R$2.74 ▼ -1.52% today Market cap - P / E - Dividend yield - The company Employees - Headquarters - Listed since - Website near Valuation & returns EBITDA margin - Net margin - Return on equity - Price / book - Enterprise value - Revenue growth · YoY - Peers & comparators IBOV ▲ +0.91% Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets

May 26, 2026 · 06:01

Bitcoin · benchmark 76,632-0.84% L 76,472day rangeH 77,267

-29.97% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 24% advancing

4 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,095 -0.77%

Solana 84.36 -0.77%

Gold 4,522 +0.02%

USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 76,632 -0.84% -29.97% 77,280 77,267 76,472 21,482,278,912 ETH 2,095 -0.77% -18.29% 2,111 2,111 2,084 10,226,095,104 SOL 84.36 -0.77% -51.77% 85.01 85.00 83.84 2,796,016,384 XRP 1.34 -0.75% -42.04% 1.35 1.35 1.33 1,273,414,784 BNB 656.21 -0.92% -2.70% 662.30 662.63 655.27 1,444,881,792 ADA 0.24 -0.64% -68.15% 0.24 0.24 0.24 322,495,712 DOGE 0.10 -0.89% -55.24% 0.10 0.10 0.10 557,652,032 AVAX 9.27 -0.35% -59.82% 9.30 9.31 9.17 274,188,608 LINK 9.53 +0.31% -38.61% 9.50 9.53 9.36 272,408,416 DOT 1.25 -0.49% -71.89% 1.26 1.26 1.24 113,890,944 LTC 52.29 -0.70% -44.96% 52.66 52.66 52.11 231,035,616 BCH 349.23 -0.60% -15.98% 351.34 351.67 344.35 114,596,440 TRX 0.37 +0.72% +36.49% 0.37 0.38 0.37 1,034,200,512 XLM 0.15 -1.09% -48.19% 0.15 0.15 0.15 88,366,928 HBAR 0.09 -0.46% -52.84% 0.09 0.09 0.09 47,310,416 NEAR 2.74 -1.52% -1.23% 2.78 2.78 2.67 1,223,923,200 ATOM 2.16 +1.19% -54.78% 2.14 2.18 2.12 58,195,108 AAVE 86.45 +0.18% -67.66% 86.30 86.51 85.09 192,978,464

Largest moves today NEAR2.74-1.52% ATOM2.16+1.19% XLM0.15-1.09% BNB656.21-0.92% DOGE0.10-0.89% BTC76,632-0.84% ETH2,095-0.77% SOL84.36-0.77%

The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.84%, with breadth negative - 4 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 26 May 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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03 Why It Stalled Crypto Driver: institutions step back while spot selling fades

The quiet is the story: Bitcoin is not falling so much as waiting. Institutions are trimming through the ETF channel, yet spot selling is easing and volumes sit near multi-month lows, which reads as fatigue rather than fear. The result is a market that has stopped falling without finding a reason to rise, stuck in its weeks-long range.

External Trigger: the Iran talks and a data-heavy week

The catalysts are offshore and on the calendar: the Doha talks that lifted Bitcoin off its weekend low, and a heavy US data run into the first Warsh-era Fed meeting. Until one resolves, traders have little reason to commit size.

§04 · Market Commentary

The cleanest read is that capital is rotating, not exiting. As the large caps drift, NEAR jumped almost 15% on its cross-chain Intents volume, with Worldcoin and Render leading the AI-and-infrastructure names. The losers tell the story in miniature, with privacy coins Zcash and Monero sliding on the renewed Middle East tension.

The structural backdrop keeps building: the stablecoin market has swelled to about $322 billion, more than the FX reserves of 95 countries. The week was not without loss, with tokenized-asset firm Ondo Finance announcing the death of its 32-year-old founder, while a Satoshi-era miner moved roughly $203 million to OTC desks, a supply signal worth watching in a thin tape.

05 Technical Snapshot

Bitcoin / U.S. Dollar daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC

Bitcoin at $76,770 sits just under the descending 200-day line near $78,600, pinned inside the moving-average cluster from $76,157 to $78,604 that has capped every push for weeks; the $74,250 weekend low is the line that must hold below. Momentum is soft but not broken: the MACD line at −251 sits under signal +133 with the histogram at −384, rolling gently negative, while RSI fast 46.11 has slipped under slow 48.05, back below the midline - a coiled, range-bound setup waiting on a macro spark.

Resistance: $78,513–78,604 (200-DMA) · $80,274 · $82,441 (range top) Support: $76,157 · $74,768 · $74,721 · $74,250 (weekend low) Invalidation: A daily close above $82,441 breaks the range higher; a close below $74,250 opens the $70,000s. 06 Forward Look This week · PCE, jobless, housing A heavy run of US data tests Fed-cut hopes; soft prints help risk assets, hot prints extend the wait. Rolling · Iran talks in Doha A signed framework on Hormuz and uranium is the upside catalyst; a stall reopens the oil risk-off. Watch · ETF flows A break in the six-day outflow streak would be the first sign buyers are stepping back in. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC The new chair's first meeting; prediction markets put hike odds near even, a key swing for crypto. 07 Questions & Answers Why is Bitcoin stuck near $76,800? A macro wait-and-see mood. ETF outflows pull on one side and easing spot selling on the other, leaving BTC range-bound between $76,000 and $82,000 until the Iran talks or US data give a reason to commit. Which coins are moving against the soft tape? NEAR jumped nearly 15% on cross-chain Intents volume, while Worldcoin and Render led the AI-and-infrastructure names. Privacy tokens Zcash and Monero slid on renewed Middle East tension. What would break Bitcoin out of its range? A daily close above $82,441 breaks the range higher; a close below the $74,250 weekend low opens the $70,000s. An Iran deal or a dovish Fed signal is the likely trigger. Verdict

Bitcoin is in a holding pattern, and the calm is doing real work. Six days of ETF outflows say institutions are cautious, but easing spot selling and a volume drought say the sellers are largely done too, leaving a coiled range, not a downtrend. BTC sits just under its 200-day line with soft momentum and a neutral RSI, waiting on the Doha talks and a heavy US data week into the first Warsh-era Fed meeting. The range breaks on a catalyst, not a candle, and the next one is on the calendar.

Related: Mon May 25 Iran-deal rebound · Warsh shock to $75,174 · May 22 HYPE record.

A quiet market is not an empty one; it is a loaded spring waiting for the news.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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