Bitcoin Stalls Near $76,800 As Traders Wait - Rio Times
|Asset
|Price
|24h
|Note
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|$76,635
|−0.85%
|Range-bound, low volume
|Ethereum (ETH)
|$2,096.51
|−0.70%
|Buterin signals leaner Foundation
|NEAR
|$2.72
|+14.76%
|Cross-chain Intents flows
|Worldcoin (WLD)
|$0.359
|+21.51%
|Top major gainer
|Render
|$2.36
|+18.07%
|AI-compute name bid
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|$59.66
|−4.84%
|Faded after passing Dogecoin
|XRP
|$1.341
|−1.03%
|Triangle breakdown; $1.30 watch
|Zcash (ZEC)
|$614.61
|−6.86%
|Privacy tokens slid on Iran
|Solana (SOL)
|$84.34
|−1.62%
|Tracked the soft majors
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceLive Company IntelligenceNEAR Protocol - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks - plus the latest Rio Times coverage. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence NEAR Protocol NEAR · Latin American market listing Share price · live R$2.74 ▼ -1.52% today Market cap - P / E - Dividend yield - The company Employees - Headquarters - Listed since - Website near Valuation & returns EBITDA margin - Net margin - Return on equity - Price / book - Enterprise value - Revenue growth · YoY - Peers & comparators IBOV ▲ +0.91% Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence Crypto - Live Market Board
Digital assets
May 26, 2026 · 06:01
-0.84% L 76,472day rangeH 77,267
-29.97% over 12 monthsMarket breadth · 17 names 24% advancing
4 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,095 -0.77%Solana 84.36 -0.77%
Gold 4,522 +0.02%USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|76,632
|-0.84%
|-29.97%
|77,280
|77,267
|76,472
|21,482,278,912
|ETH
|2,095
|-0.77%
|-18.29%
|2,111
|2,111
|2,084
|10,226,095,104
|SOL
|84.36
|-0.77%
|-51.77%
|85.01
|85.00
|83.84
|2,796,016,384
|XRP
|1.34
|-0.75%
|-42.04%
|1.35
|1.35
|1.33
|1,273,414,784
|BNB
|656.21
|-0.92%
|-2.70%
|662.30
|662.63
|655.27
|1,444,881,792
|ADA
|0.24
|-0.64%
|-68.15%
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|322,495,712
|DOGE
|0.10
|-0.89%
|-55.24%
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|557,652,032
|AVAX
|9.27
|-0.35%
|-59.82%
|9.30
|9.31
|9.17
|274,188,608
|LINK
|9.53
|+0.31%
|-38.61%
|9.50
|9.53
|9.36
|272,408,416
|DOT
|1.25
|-0.49%
|-71.89%
|1.26
|1.26
|1.24
|113,890,944
|LTC
|52.29
|-0.70%
|-44.96%
|52.66
|52.66
|52.11
|231,035,616
|BCH
|349.23
|-0.60%
|-15.98%
|351.34
|351.67
|344.35
|114,596,440
|TRX
|0.37
|+0.72%
|+36.49%
|0.37
|0.38
|0.37
|1,034,200,512
|XLM
|0.15
|-1.09%
|-48.19%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|88,366,928
|HBAR
|0.09
|-0.46%
|-52.84%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|47,310,416
|NEAR
|2.74
|-1.52%
|-1.23%
|2.78
|2.78
|2.67
|1,223,923,200
|ATOM
|2.16
|+1.19%
|-54.78%
|2.14
|2.18
|2.12
|58,195,108
|AAVE
|86.45
|+0.18%
|-67.66%
|86.30
|86.51
|85.09
|192,978,464
2.74
-1.52% ATOM
2.16
+1.19% XLM
0.15
-1.09% BNB
656.21
-0.92% DOGE
0.10
-0.89% BTC
76,632
-0.84% ETH
2,095
-0.77% SOL
84.36
-0.77%
The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.84%, with breadth negative - 4 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 26 May 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Stalled Crypto Driver: institutions step back while spot selling fades
The quiet is the story: Bitcoin is not falling so much as waiting. Institutions are trimming through the ETF channel, yet spot selling is easing and volumes sit near multi-month lows, which reads as fatigue rather than fear. The result is a market that has stopped falling without finding a reason to rise, stuck in its weeks-long range.External Trigger: the Iran talks and a data-heavy week
The catalysts are offshore and on the calendar: the Doha talks that lifted Bitcoin off its weekend low, and a heavy US data run into the first Warsh-era Fed meeting. Until one resolves, traders have little reason to commit size.§04 · Market Commentary
The cleanest read is that capital is rotating, not exiting. As the large caps drift, NEAR jumped almost 15% on its cross-chain Intents volume, with Worldcoin and Render leading the AI-and-infrastructure names. The losers tell the story in miniature, with privacy coins Zcash and Monero sliding on the renewed Middle East tension.
The structural backdrop keeps building: the stablecoin market has swelled to about $322 billion, more than the FX reserves of 95 countries. The week was not without loss, with tokenized-asset firm Ondo Finance announcing the death of its 32-year-old founder, while a Satoshi-era miner moved roughly $203 million to OTC desks, a supply signal worth watching in a thin tape.05 Technical Snapshot Bitcoin / U.S. Dollar daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC
Bitcoin at $76,770 sits just under the descending 200-day line near $78,600, pinned inside the moving-average cluster from $76,157 to $78,604 that has capped every push for weeks; the $74,250 weekend low is the line that must hold below. Momentum is soft but not broken: the MACD line at −251 sits under signal +133 with the histogram at −384, rolling gently negative, while RSI fast 46.11 has slipped under slow 48.05, back below the midline - a coiled, range-bound setup waiting on a macro spark.Resistance: $78,513–78,604 (200-DMA) · $80,274 · $82,441 (range top) Support: $76,157 · $74,768 · $74,721 · $74,250 (weekend low) Invalidation: A daily close above $82,441 breaks the range higher; a close below $74,250 opens the $70,000s. 06 Forward Look This week · PCE, jobless, housing A heavy run of US data tests Fed-cut hopes; soft prints help risk assets, hot prints extend the wait. Rolling · Iran talks in Doha A signed framework on Hormuz and uranium is the upside catalyst; a stall reopens the oil risk-off. Watch · ETF flows A break in the six-day outflow streak would be the first sign buyers are stepping back in. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC The new chair's first meeting; prediction markets put hike odds near even, a key swing for crypto. 07 Questions & Answers Why is Bitcoin stuck near $76,800? A macro wait-and-see mood. ETF outflows pull on one side and easing spot selling on the other, leaving BTC range-bound between $76,000 and $82,000 until the Iran talks or US data give a reason to commit. Which coins are moving against the soft tape? NEAR jumped nearly 15% on cross-chain Intents volume, while Worldcoin and Render led the AI-and-infrastructure names. Privacy tokens Zcash and Monero slid on renewed Middle East tension. What would break Bitcoin out of its range? A daily close above $82,441 breaks the range higher; a close below the $74,250 weekend low opens the $70,000s. An Iran deal or a dovish Fed signal is the likely trigger. Verdict
Bitcoin is in a holding pattern, and the calm is doing real work. Six days of ETF outflows say institutions are cautious, but easing spot selling and a volume drought say the sellers are largely done too, leaving a coiled range, not a downtrend. BTC sits just under its 200-day line with soft momentum and a neutral RSI, waiting on the Doha talks and a heavy US data week into the first Warsh-era Fed meeting. The range breaks on a catalyst, not a candle, and the next one is on the calendar.
Related: Mon May 25 Iran-deal rebound · Warsh shock to $75,174 · May 22 HYPE record.
A quiet market is not an empty one; it is a loaded spring waiting for the news.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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