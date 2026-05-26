US Strikes Missile Launch Sites In Southern Iran Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States said early Tuesday it carried out strikes on missile launch sites in southern Iran and boats it accused of attempting to lay mines, in what it described as defensive action.

US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement that American forces conducted "defensive strikes in southern Iran to protect our forces from threats posed by Iranian forces."

He did not provide further details, saying only that the targets included missile launch sites and vessels allegedly involved in mine-laying activity.

In related remarks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a potential agreement with Iran remains possible, noting ongoing discussions over key elements of an initial draft.

He added that President Donald Trump had expressed a desire to reach a deal and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.