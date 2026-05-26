Video: Ministry Intensifies Inspection Of Slaughterhouses In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of Eid Al-Adha, the Ministry of Municipality has said it is intensifying veterinary inspections at slaughterhouses across the country.

Specialised teams and qualified personnel are ensuring the safety of sacrificial animals and the quality of meat in accordance with the highest approved health and veterinary standards, the Ministry said on X.

It added that veterinary inspection and examination procedures before and after slaughter contribute to enhanced food safety, protection of public health, and the provision of integrated services to the public during the Eid Al-Adha season.

