Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|21-MAY-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
Aggregated
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|13.70
|1,000
|13,700
|13.70
|1,000
|13,700
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|22-MAY-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
Aggregated
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|13.78
|1,200
|16,536
|13.78
|1,200
|16,536
|Enquiries
| Media Relations
...
| Investor Relations
...
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.
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