403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Invites All Nations To Friendship Khamenei
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Iran invites all nations and Muslim states to friendship and goodwill so that through mutual cooperation they can advance toward development and resolve outstanding issues together, Iran's Supreme Leader Seyid Mojtaba Khamenei announced in a message addressed to Hajj pilgrims today, Trend reports.
According to the Supreme Leader, the states and peoples of the region possess vast potential and shared interests. This collective capacity and common ground will shape a new order in the future of both the region and the wider world.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment