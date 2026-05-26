Kazakhstan, EBRD Discuss Water Infrastructure Cooperation
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.
The sides reviewed current cooperation in the water sector and discussed prospects for further joint projects aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan's water infrastructure.
Nurzhigitov highlighted the importance of partnership with the EBRD and expressed gratitude for the bank's support in implementing projects focused on improving the country's water management system.
The sides reaffirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation in sustainable water resource management and in developing new joint initiatives.--
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