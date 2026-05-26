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Kazakhstan, EBRD Discuss Water Infrastructure Cooperation

Kazakhstan, EBRD Discuss Water Infrastructure Cooperation


2026-05-26 05:12:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Mark Bowman discussed ongoing cooperation in the development of water management infrastructure, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

The sides reviewed current cooperation in the water sector and discussed prospects for further joint projects aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan's water infrastructure.

Nurzhigitov highlighted the importance of partnership with the EBRD and expressed gratitude for the bank's support in implementing projects focused on improving the country's water management system.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation in sustainable water resource management and in developing new joint initiatives.

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