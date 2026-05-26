Chile Stocks Jump 2.5% As Copper Leads - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|IPSA close
|10,825.53
|+2.48%
|Open-at-low, close-near-high
|Intraday range
|10,564–10,831
|+261.65 pts
|Strongest in LATAM
|Copper (LME 3-mo)
|$6.14/lb
|Near record
|Peaked $6.33 in the week
|MA cluster
|10,748–10,826
|Reclaimed
|Flipped resistance to support
|RSI (fast/slow)
|53.33 / 43.16
|Fast > slow
|Crossed above the midline
|MACD (hist/line/signal)
|−1.3 / −85.4 / −86.7
|Line > signal
|Bullish cross forming below zero
|200-DMA
|10,113
|Floor
|Long-term uptrend well below
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market Board
Santiago
May 26, 2026 · 05:46
+2.48%
Market breadth · 11 names 100% advancing11 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 893.70 -0.20%Copper 6.39 +0.74%
Gold 4,528 +0.15%
Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +5.14% LATAM AIRConsumer Staples +3.97% CENCOSUD
Consumer Disc. +3.67% FALABELLAMaterials +3.37% SQM-B, CMPC
Utilities +1.95% ENELAMFinancials +1.94% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE
Other +0.53% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPEREnergy +0.32% COPEC
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,816
+0.91%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,261
-0.11%
S&P IPSAChile
10,826
+2.48%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,846,220
-1.08%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,826
|+2.48%
|-
|10,564
|-
|-
|-
|USD/CLP
|893.70
|-0.20%
|-4.95%
|895.50
|893.72
|893.70
|-
|COPPER
|6.39
|+0.74%
|+35.65%
|6.34
|6.49
|6.38
|29,424
|SQM-B
|73,510
|+2.17%
|+136.37%
|71,950
|74,096
|72,000
|87,283
|COPEC
|6,420
|+0.32%
|-6.68%
|6,400
|6,461
|6,350
|239,663
|BSANTANDER
|71.58
|+1.97%
|+23.56%
|70.20
|71.76
|70.42
|52,302,991
|FALABELLA
|5,929
|+3.67%
|+22.07%
|5,719
|5,940
|5,730
|622,556
|ENELAM
|78.50
|+1.95%
|-15.56%
|77.00
|80.00
|76.00
|18,246,008
|CENCOSUD
|2,200
|+3.97%
|-32.47%
|2,116
|2,260
|2,150
|2,028,384
|CMPC
|1,145
|+4.57%
|-25.21%
|1,095
|1,145
|1,096
|1,825,934
|BANCO CHILE
|172.21
|+1.90%
|+18.94%
|169.00
|172.35
|170.02
|20,964,283
|LATAM AIR
|23.75
|+5.14%
|+31.43%
|22.59
|23.85
|23.35
|766,992,415
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|179.67
|+0.31%
|+101.67%
|179.12
|180.83
|177.04
|1,041,787
23.75
+5.14% CMPC
1,145
+4.57% CENCOSUD
2,200
+3.97% FALABELLA
5,929
+3.67% IPSA
10,826
+2.48% SQM-B
73,510
+2.17% BSANTANDER
71.58
+1.97% ENELAM
78.50
+1.95%
The session read The S&P IPSA rose 2.48%, with breadth positive - 11 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 25 May 2026 Brazil's Bank Stocks Shed R$80 Billion on Credit Warning Read → 03 Why It Rose Local Driver: copper turns regional relief into the region's biggest gain
Chile turned the same external tailwind as its neighbors into the strongest session in Latin America, and the reason is copper. When a softer dollar and cheaper oil firmed the metal, the effect ran straight through the peso and the IPSA. The index had been stretched after a weak Q1 print, primed to snap back once external pressure lifted, with copper near records giving the rally a fundamental floor.External Trigger: the Iran oil relief lifts the whole region
Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” and Brent fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, the markets hit by the earlier oil scare rallied while Mexico held flat and Argentina was shut. Chile, with copper translating the relief directly into the peso, gained most.§04 · Market Commentary
Chile is the region's highest-beta way to play calmer oil: the copper link that punished the index when crude spiked now rewards it as crude falls. Underneath sits a bad-news-is-good-news dynamic: the weak Q1 contraction reinforces the case for a June rate cut toward 4.25%, easing conditions for the banks and retailers that anchor the index.
The structural overlay separates Chile from the region: the Kast tax cut is the medium-term re-rating catalyst, and the copper supercycle that produced a 56.9% gain in 2025 is the engine beneath it. For the week, Chile sat among the leaders alongside Argentina, the regional leader.05 Technical Snapshot S&P IPSA Index daily, BCS. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC
The IPSA at 10,825.53 has reclaimed the moving-average cluster near 10,748 to 10,826, flipping the band that capped the tape into support, with the 200-DMA at 10,113 the structural floor far beneath. The MACD has formed a bullish cross beneath zero, the line at −85.4 nosing above signal −86.7 as the histogram flattens to −1.3, and RSI fast 53.33 has crossed above slow 43.16 through the midline, turning the momentum picture constructive after weeks of selling.Resistance: 10,910 (band) · 11,176 (zone) · 11,627 (Jan peak) overhead Support: 10,748 (cluster) · 10,720 · 10,570 · 10,527 · 10,113 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 10,748 cluster reverses the breakout and reopens 10,570. 06 Forward Look Rolling · Copper and the dollar The single most important variable; record copper keeps the peso and the index bid. June · Central-bank decision The weak Q1 print strengthens the case for a cut toward 4.25%, a tailwind for banks and retail names. Medium term · Kast tax cut A planned corporate tax cut from 27% to 23% is the structural re-rating catalyst the market is pricing. November · Presidential cycle The next political horizon, distant for now, the eventual test of the pro-business mandate. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Chile rise more than the rest of the region? Copper. The same oil relief lifted Latin America, but copper is half of Chilean exports, so a softer dollar and lower oil firmed the peso and the index, outpacing Brazil and Colombia. How does a weak economy help the stock market? The 0.5% Q1 contraction, the worst since 2009, strengthens the case for a June rate cut toward 4.25%, easing conditions for the banks and retailers that anchor the IPSA. What is the structural driver for Chilean stocks? The copper supercycle, which drove a 56.9% gain in 2025, plus President Kast's planned corporate tax cut from 27% to 23%, the medium-term re-rating catalyst. Verdict
Chile delivered the region's biggest gain on the same copper link that cut against it when oil was spiking. With crude lower and the dollar softer, an oversold index snapped back through its moving-average cluster in one candle. Momentum has turned constructive, the MACD crossing up and the RSI through the midline, though the index still sits below its January peak. The structural case is the strongest in the region: a copper supercycle, a pro-business tax agenda, and a central bank with room to cut. The caveat mirrors the strength: a renewed oil spike would reverse the channel.
Related: Wed May 20 copper-relief jump · Q1 GDP miss · Copper rally and the peso.
In Chile the index is a copper trade wearing an equity ticker.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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