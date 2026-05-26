Chile Stocks Jump 2.5% As Copper Leads - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering Monday May 25 session Summary Chile stock market report: the S&P IPSA jumped 2.48% to 10,825.53 on Monday May 25, the region's strongest session, as the oil relief that lifted Brazil and Colombia was amplified by Chile's copper anchor. A softer dollar and lower oil firmed the copper-sensitive peso, and with the metal near records the index reclaimed its moving-average cluster near 10,825 in one candle, extending its recovery from the Q1 GDP miss. The structural story remains copper plus President Kast's agenda and the case for a June rate cut. The Big Three 1.

The IPSA closed Monday at 10,825.53 (+2.48%, +261.65 pts) on an open-at-low, close-near-high candle from 10,563.88 to a 10,830.59 high. It was the strongest single-day move in the region, reclaiming the moving-average cluster that had capped the tape since the Q1 GDP-miss selloff. 2.

Copper amplified the relief. The weekend Iran framework that pushed oil below $100 lifted all of Latin America, but Chile's copper anchor transmitted it fastest: a softer dollar and cheaper crude firmed the copper-sensitive peso, with the metal near records after Cochilco raised its 2026 forecast to $5.55 a pound. 3.

The structural case did the rest. The index was oversold after the worst first quarter since 2009, a 0.5% contraction that paradoxically strengthens the argument for a June rate cut toward 4.25%, with President Kast's tax agenda and the copper supercycle the longer-run engines. IPSA 10,826 +2.48% Copper (LME) $6.14 Near record Cochilco 2026 $5.55 Forecast raised BCCh path 4.25% June cut in view 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context IPSA close 10,825.53 +2.48% Open-at-low, close-near-high Intraday range 10,564–10,831 +261.65 pts Strongest in LATAM Copper (LME 3-mo) $6.14/lb Near record Peaked $6.33 in the week MA cluster 10,748–10,826 Reclaimed Flipped resistance to support RSI (fast/slow) 53.33 / 43.16 Fast > slow Crossed above the midline MACD (hist/line/signal) −1.3 / −85.4 / −86.7 Line > signal Bullish cross forming below zero 200-DMA 10,113 Floor Long-term uptrend well below

Source: Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago (BCS), Banco Central de Chile, Cochilco, Diario Financiero, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile - Live Market Board

Santiago

May 26, 2026 · 05:46

S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,826+2.48%

Market breadth · 11 names 100% advancing

11 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 893.70 -0.20%

Copper 6.39 +0.74%

Gold 4,528 +0.15%

Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +5.14% LATAM AIR

Consumer Staples +3.97% CENCOSUD

Consumer Disc. +3.67% FALABELLA

Materials +3.37% SQM-B, CMPC

Utilities +1.95% ENELAM

Financials +1.94% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Other +0.53% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Energy +0.32% COPEC

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,826 +2.48% - 10,564 - - - USD/CLP 893.70 -0.20% -4.95% 895.50 893.72 893.70 - COPPER 6.39 +0.74% +35.65% 6.34 6.49 6.38 29,424 SQM-B 73,510 +2.17% +136.37% 71,950 74,096 72,000 87,283 COPEC 6,420 +0.32% -6.68% 6,400 6,461 6,350 239,663 BSANTANDER 71.58 +1.97% +23.56% 70.20 71.76 70.42 52,302,991 FALABELLA 5,929 +3.67% +22.07% 5,719 5,940 5,730 622,556 ENELAM 78.50 +1.95% -15.56% 77.00 80.00 76.00 18,246,008 CENCOSUD 2,200 +3.97% -32.47% 2,116 2,260 2,150 2,028,384 CMPC 1,145 +4.57% -25.21% 1,095 1,145 1,096 1,825,934 BANCO CHILE 172.21 +1.90% +18.94% 169.00 172.35 170.02 20,964,283 LATAM AIR 23.75 +5.14% +31.43% 22.59 23.85 23.35 766,992,415 SOUTHERN COPPER 179.67 +0.31% +101.67% 179.12 180.83 177.04 1,041,787

Largest moves today LATAM AIR23.75+5.14% CMPC1,145+4.57% CENCOSUD2,200+3.97% FALABELLA5,929+3.67% IPSA10,826+2.48% SQM-B73,510+2.17% BSANTANDER71.58+1.97% ENELAM78.50+1.95%

The session read The S&P IPSA rose 2.48%, with breadth positive - 11 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: copper turns regional relief into the region's biggest gain

Chile turned the same external tailwind as its neighbors into the strongest session in Latin America, and the reason is copper. When a softer dollar and cheaper oil firmed the metal, the effect ran straight through the peso and the IPSA. The index had been stretched after a weak Q1 print, primed to snap back once external pressure lifted, with copper near records giving the rally a fundamental floor.

External Trigger: the Iran oil relief lifts the whole region

Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” and Brent fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, the markets hit by the earlier oil scare rallied while Mexico held flat and Argentina was shut. Chile, with copper translating the relief directly into the peso, gained most.

§04 · Market Commentary

Chile is the region's highest-beta way to play calmer oil: the copper link that punished the index when crude spiked now rewards it as crude falls. Underneath sits a bad-news-is-good-news dynamic: the weak Q1 contraction reinforces the case for a June rate cut toward 4.25%, easing conditions for the banks and retailers that anchor the index.

The structural overlay separates Chile from the region: the Kast tax cut is the medium-term re-rating catalyst, and the copper supercycle that produced a 56.9% gain in 2025 is the engine beneath it. For the week, Chile sat among the leaders alongside Argentina, the regional leader.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P IPSA Index daily, BCS. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC

The IPSA at 10,825.53 has reclaimed the moving-average cluster near 10,748 to 10,826, flipping the band that capped the tape into support, with the 200-DMA at 10,113 the structural floor far beneath. The MACD has formed a bullish cross beneath zero, the line at −85.4 nosing above signal −86.7 as the histogram flattens to −1.3, and RSI fast 53.33 has crossed above slow 43.16 through the midline, turning the momentum picture constructive after weeks of selling.

Resistance: 10,910 (band) · 11,176 (zone) · 11,627 (Jan peak) overhead Support: 10,748 (cluster) · 10,720 · 10,570 · 10,527 · 10,113 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 10,748 cluster reverses the breakout and reopens 10,570. 06 Forward Look Rolling · Copper and the dollar The single most important variable; record copper keeps the peso and the index bid. June · Central-bank decision The weak Q1 print strengthens the case for a cut toward 4.25%, a tailwind for banks and retail names. Medium term · Kast tax cut A planned corporate tax cut from 27% to 23% is the structural re-rating catalyst the market is pricing. November · Presidential cycle The next political horizon, distant for now, the eventual test of the pro-business mandate. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Chile rise more than the rest of the region? Copper. The same oil relief lifted Latin America, but copper is half of Chilean exports, so a softer dollar and lower oil firmed the peso and the index, outpacing Brazil and Colombia. How does a weak economy help the stock market? The 0.5% Q1 contraction, the worst since 2009, strengthens the case for a June rate cut toward 4.25%, easing conditions for the banks and retailers that anchor the IPSA. What is the structural driver for Chilean stocks? The copper supercycle, which drove a 56.9% gain in 2025, plus President Kast's planned corporate tax cut from 27% to 23%, the medium-term re-rating catalyst. Verdict

Chile delivered the region's biggest gain on the same copper link that cut against it when oil was spiking. With crude lower and the dollar softer, an oversold index snapped back through its moving-average cluster in one candle. Momentum has turned constructive, the MACD crossing up and the RSI through the midline, though the index still sits below its January peak. The structural case is the strongest in the region: a copper supercycle, a pro-business tax agenda, and a central bank with room to cut. The caveat mirrors the strength: a renewed oil spike would reverse the channel.

Related: Wed May 20 copper-relief jump · Q1 GDP miss · Copper rally and the peso.

In Chile the index is a copper trade wearing an equity ticker.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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