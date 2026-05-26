Search Operations Continue In Manipur To Rescue 20 Hostages Amid Naga-Kuki Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 26 (IANS) The Central and state security forces on Tuesday continued extensive joint search operations across Manipur's Kangpokpi, Senapati and adjoining districts to rescue 20 Naga and Kuki community members who are still being held hostage by armed groups, officials said.

A senior police official said that intensive combing and search operations are being carried out by the security forces, comprising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Manipur Police, in the mountainous areas surrounding Leilon Vaiphei village, Songtun village, Khunkho village and P. Molding village in Kangpokpi district.

Similar search and combing operations are also underway in various parts of Senapati and adjoining districts to trace the missing persons and restore normalcy in the region.

The official said that at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in the Kuki-Zo inhabited Kangpokpi district and the Naga-dominated Senapati district following the violent incidents that occurred on May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district.

According to the official, around 30 people from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations (CSOs).

“In one such operation conducted on Monday, joint teams of the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals from the area between the P. Molding and Leilon Vaiphei inter-village road in Kangpokpi district,” the official said. The apprehended persons were identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51), Seikholet Khongsai (40), Lunminthang Dimngel (27) and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

According to the official, the four individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups operating in Kangpokpi district and allegedly were involved in anti-social activities, including extortion, criminal intimidation and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

“The role of the apprehended individuals in the abduction of six Naga individuals is also suspected and would be ascertained during the course of the investigation. Further investigations are underway,” the official stated.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had earlier said that the cases relating to the abduction of six Naga villagers and the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a detailed investigation.

During a meeting with a delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), the Chief Minister said that search and rescue operations have been continuing since May 14 to trace the whereabouts of the six Naga villagers who were abducted from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district.

CM Singh also appealed to the UNC to extend cooperation in securing the release of 14 Kuki civilians who have reportedly remained in captivity since the May 13 violence.

The Chief Minister further urged members of the Kuki community to cooperate in tracing the missing Naga villagers and assist in restoring peace and normalcy in the affected areas.

Emphasising the urgent need for peace and communal harmony, CM Singh appealed to all communities in the state to support the government's efforts aimed at normalising the situation and restoring lasting peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail in the hill districts as both the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have been separately agitating over the recent violence, particularly following the brutal killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and injuries to four others in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Normal life remained severely affected across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, especially in Kangpokpi district, after the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) enforced a total shutdown from midnight of May 13 following the killing of the three Baptist Church leaders and injuries to four others in the hill district. The KIM is one of the apex bodies representing the Kuki tribal community.