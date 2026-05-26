Quad Condemns Terrorism, Warns Against Coercive Actions In Indo-Pacific

The Quad grouping (India, the United States, Japan and Australia) on Tuesday issued a strong joint statement condemning terrorism, warning against "coercive" actions in the Indo-Pacific, and opposing any disruption to global maritime trade routes, including the imposition of tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

Commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

The ministers and the Secretary of State of the United States of America reaffirmed their commitment to "a free and open Indo-Pacific" and stressed that "peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific hinges on upholding international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."

In a pointed reference to tensions in maritime regions, the Quad said it "strongly opposes any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion."

Focus on Maritime Security and Regional Tensions

West Asia and Global Commerce

On the situation in West Asia, the ministers and the Secretary of State of the United States of America reiterated support for "the safety and uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea," and said they "condemn the attacks on commercial shipping vessels and oppose any future measures that are inconsistent with UNCLOS, including imposition of tolls."

East and South China Sea

The joint statement also expressed "serious concerns" over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea, citing "dangerous and coercive actions," including "unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea."

The Quad reaffirmed that maritime disputes "must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS," while describing the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling on the South China Sea as "a significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties."

Joint Stance on Counter-Terrorism

On counter-terrorism, the grouping "unequivocally condemn[ed] terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," and specifically condemned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam and the December 14, 2025, attack at Bondi Beach.

"We call for decisive and sustained international efforts to combat terrorism in accordance with international law, including action against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities and their proxies, affiliates, sponsors and financiers," the statement said.

Tackling Transnational Crime

Quad also raised concerns about the proliferation of online scam centres in Southeast Asia, linking them to trafficking, illicit financing, cybercrime and sexual extortion, and pledged stronger law enforcement and regulatory cooperation to combat transnational organised crime.

Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness

On maritime security, the Quad welcomed India's operationalisation of the Indian Ocean Region programme under the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.

The grouping said it would work toward developing a "Common Operational Picture" across the Indo-Pacific and enhance real-time information sharing through the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC).

Support for Regional Partners

The statement further reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association, while also expressing concern over the continuing conflict in Myanmar and its impact on regional security.

(ANI)

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