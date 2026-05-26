Next Power Move In China's SE Asia Strategy Is Nuclear

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's expanding nuclear industry is becoming a new instrument of geopolitical influence across Southeast Asia.

From Vietnam to Indonesia, governments increasingly view nuclear energy as necessary to sustain industrial growth, AI infrastructure and rising electricity demand while reducing dependence on coal. The result is a regional nuclear reconsideration that would have seemed politically improbable only a decade ago.

Vietnam and Russia signed an agreement in March 2026 for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. The Philippines and Indonesia aim to operationalize reactors in the early 2030s, while Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore are studying small modular reactors as part of future energy planning.

At the center of this transformation stands China. While France, Russia, South Korea and the United States remain major exporters, Beijing has emerged as perhaps the most consequential long-term nuclear partner for Southeast Asia, combining financing, industrial scale and state-backed delivery capacity few rivals can match.

Nuclear partnerships are not ordinary infrastructure deals. They are strategic relationships that can last more than half a century and shape everything from fuel dependency and industrial standards to regulatory systems and geopolitical alignment.

China's emergence as a major nuclear exporter is the result of decades of sustained industrial policy and technological accumulation. As of 2026, China operates 61 nuclear reactors and has another 36 under construction, giving it the world's third-largest reactor fleet while leading global nuclear construction.

Unlike many Western industries that stagnated after the Cold War, China sustained investment across reactor engineering, manufacturing and workforce development. This enabled Beijing to localize roughly 90% of reactor components domestically.

That localization reduces supply-chain vulnerabilities, lowers manufacturing costs and allows Chinese firms to offer comprehensive turnkey packages covering engineering, procurement, construction, financing, training and long-term fuel supply.

In effect, China is exporting entire nuclear ecosystems rather than standalone reactors. The centerpiece of this strategy is the Hualong One (HPR1000), a third-generation pressurized-water reactor jointly developed by China National Nuclear Corporation and China General Nuclear Power Group.

With more than 40 units operational or under construction, Hualong One has become one of the world's most actively deployed reactor designs. It incorporates advanced safety systems and generates around 1,100 megawatts per unit – enough for roughly one million homes.

For developing economies facing mounting electricity deficits and industrial expansion pressures, these capabilities are highly attractive.