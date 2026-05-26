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Bang & Olufsen A/S Financial Calendar


2026-05-26 04:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen's planned publication of trading statements, financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2026 and 2027. Trading statements and reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2026
Thursday 2 July Annual report 2025/26
Thursday 13 August Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)
Wednesday 7 October Trading statement (1st quarter 2026/27)
2027
Wednesday 13 January Interim report (H1 2026/27)
Wednesday 8 April Trading statement (3rd quarter 2026/27)
Wednesday 7 July Annual report 2026/27
Thursday 19 August Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

  • BO_2549_Financial calendar 2026-27

MENAFN26052026004107003653ID1111167397



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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