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Bang & Olufsen A/S Financial Calendar
| 2026
|Thursday 2 July
| Annual report 2025/26
|Thursday 13 August
| Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)
|Wednesday 7 October
| Trading statement (1st quarter 2026/27)
| 2027
|Wednesday 13 January
| Interim report (H1 2026/27)
|Wednesday 8 April
| Trading statement (3rd quarter 2026/27)
|Wednesday 7 July
| Annual report 2026/27
|Thursday 19 August
| Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachment
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BO_2549_Financial calendar 2026-27
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