Colombia Stocks Jump 2.4% On Oil Relief - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|COLCAP close
|2,132.79
|+2.37%
|Open-near-low, close-near-high
|Intraday range
|2,076–2,137
|+49.40 pts
|Sharpest session in weeks
|Open
|2,079.55
|-
|Rallied through the session
|Kijun / BB-mid cluster
|2,095–2,098
|Reclaimed
|Capped rallies since May 12
|Cloud top
|2,108.50
|Reclaimed
|First flip to support
|RSI (fast/slow)
|45.51 / 36.11
|Fast > slow
|Up from oversold
|MACD (hist/line/signal)
|+1.61 / −37.97 / −39.58
|Hist turned green
|Bullish cross forming below zero
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market Board
BVC · Bogotá
May 26, 2026 · 05:30
-0.22% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05
Market breadth · 9 names 11% advancing1 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,632 -1.31%Brent crude 96.30 -6.99%
WTI crude 92.67 -4.07%
Sector heatmap · average move today Energy -0.07% ECOPETROLIndustrials -0.10% TECNOGLASS
Mining -0.74% BUENAVENTURAFinancials -1.39% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Other -3.58% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,816
+0.91%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,261
-0.11%
S&P IPSAChile
10,826
+2.48%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,846,220
-1.08%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,118
|-0.22%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|USD/COP
|3,632
|-1.31%
|-12.63%
|3,680
|3,632
|3,632
|-
|BRENT
|96.30
|-6.99%
|+50.26%
|103.54
|97.59
|93.20
|21,908
|WTI
|92.67
|-4.07%
|+52.19%
|96.60
|93.90
|89.41
|157,282
|ECOPETROL
|13.85
|-0.07%
|+60.86%
|13.86
|13.97
|13.64
|1,800,136
|BANCOLOMBIA
|65.88
|-0.66%
|+58.48%
|66.32
|66.51
|65.49
|360,300
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.23
|-0.70%
|+50.00%
|4.26
|4.31
|4.17
|101,655
|TECNOGLASS
|41.16
|-0.10%
|-51.08%
|41.20
|41.54
|40.26
|272,901
|CREDICORP
|334.30
|-2.82%
|+63.68%
|344.00
|350.00
|332.55
|454,920
|BUENAVENTURA
|33.46
|-0.74%
|+123.07%
|33.71
|34.30
|32.95
|822,886
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|179.67
|+0.31%
|+101.67%
|179.12
|180.83
|177.04
|1,041,787
96.30
-6.99% WTI
92.67
-4.07% CREDICORP
334.30
-2.82% USD/COP
3,632
-1.31% BUENAVENTURA
33.46
-0.74% GRUPO AVAL
4.23
-0.70% BANCOLOMBIA
65.88
-0.66% SOUTHERN COPPER
179.67
+0.31%
The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.22%, with breadth negative - 1 of 9 names higher. Energy led, while Other lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 26 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Brazil Leads, Mexico Fades, U.S. Returns Read → 03 Why It Rose Local Driver: a deeply oversold index snaps back from cycle lows
The COLCAP came into Monday stretched after weeks of election-driven selling that pinned the RSI near 35 at the bottom of its Bollinger band - the setup that produces violent mean-reversion on any excuse. Monday supplied one: the index reclaimed the 2,095–2,098 cluster that had capped bounces since May 12 and pushed through the 2,108.50 cloud top.External Trigger: the regional Iran oil relief lifts Latin America
Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” with a Hormuz reopening floated, and Brent fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, the markets hit hardest on Friday's Iran snag - Colombia and Brazil - led the rebound, and Colombia, far more oversold, snapped back hardest.§04 · Market Commentary
This was a technical bounce given permission by an external tailwind, not a re-rating of Colombian risk. The election overhang that drove the COLCAP to its lowest close since November was simply overwhelmed for one session by an index too stretched to fall further.
The durable driver is still six days away, and with polls dark every move is a Bayesian update on whispers. Cepeda's 44.3% ceiling sits below an outright majority, so a June 21 runoff is the base case, with head-to-heads favoring the anti-Petro arithmetic the market prefers. Colombia sat near the bottom of the LATAM ladder alongside Brazil, while Mexico held on its EU pact and Argentina led the region.05 Technical Snapshot MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC
The COLCAP at 2,132.79 has reclaimed the 2,095–2,098 cluster and the 2,108.50 cloud top in one move, flipping the first resistance band to support. The MACD has formed a bullish cross below zero - line −37.97 above signal −39.58, histogram green at +1.61 - and RSI fast 45.51 has crossed above slow 36.11, off the cycle's deepest oversold but still shy of the midline.Resistance: 2,137 (Mon high) · 2,143 (20-DMA) · 2,155.97 (band) · 2,203–2,222 (upper wall) Support: 2,108.50 (cloud top) · 2,096–2,100 (Kijun / BB-mid) · 2,051.90 · low 2,040s (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 2,095–2,098 cluster reverses the breakout and reopens the 2,051 then 200-DMA. 06 Forward Look May 31 · Presidential first round The dominant binary. A fragmented result forcing a June 21 runoff favors the anti-Petro math; a Cepeda surge toward 50% reopens the floor. Now → May 31 · Poll blackout Seven days with no surveys; price discovery runs on rumor, so volatility stays high. Rolling · Iran framework and Brent A signed deal keeps oil capped and risk-on; a stall reopens the Hormuz premium and Ecopetrol 's drag. Structural · BanRep at 11.25% The highest carry in Latin America keeps fixed-income capital onshore through the vote, cushioning the peso. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP jump 2.4% on Monday? A deeply oversold index met the regional Iran oil relief that lifted Latin America, mean-reverting hard to reclaim the cluster and cloud top in one session. Is the election still the main driver? Yes. The May 31 first round is six days away and a poll blackout is active. Monday's bounce was technical relief, not a change in the political math, which still points to a June runoff. What level would confirm the recovery? A daily close above the 20-DMA near 2,143 and the 2,155.97 band would extend the bounce; a slip back under the 2,095–2,098 cluster reopens the 200-DMA in the low 2,040s. Verdict
Colombia delivered the sharpest LATAM rebound on Monday, but the +2.37% candle is an oversold index meeting a regional oil tailwind, not a verdict on the vote. The breakout is real - cluster and cloud top reclaimed, MACD crossed - yet it sits beneath the 20-DMA with RSI under the midline, and every prior bounce has been sold. The durable driver is the May 31 first round, six days out behind the poll blackout, where Cepeda's sub-majority ceiling keeps a June runoff the base case.
Related: Fri May 22 poll blackout report · May 21 oversold bounce · Election vs LATAM rebound.
Oversold markets bounce; the ballot is the part that does not mean-revert.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
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