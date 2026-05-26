Colombia Stocks Jump 2.4% On Oil Relief - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering Monday May 25 session Summary Colombia stock market report: the MSCI COLCAP jumped 2.37% to 2,132.79 on Monday, its sharpest session in weeks, as a market at cycle-low oversold readings rebounded with the regional oil relief that lifted Brazil the same day. It reclaimed the 2,095–2,098 cluster and the 2,108.50 cloud top in one candle. With the May 31 first round six days out and a poll blackout active, the move reads as oversold mean-reversion, not a verdict on the vote. BanRep stays at 11.25%. The Big Three 1.

The COLCAP closed Monday at 2,132.79 (+2.37%, +49.40 pts) on an open-near-low, close-near-high candle from 2,079.55 to a 2,137.04 high, recovering the prior week's election losses and lifting the index above the cluster that had capped rallies since mid-May. 2.

The trigger was twofold: an index at the deepest oversold of the cycle, RSI pinned near 35 for two weeks, and the weekend Iran oil relief that pushed Brent below $100 and revived regional risk appetite. Brazil rose the same day; Colombia snapped back harder from the lower base. 3.

The dominant variable remains the calendar. The May 31 first round is six days away, public campaigning ended Sunday, and a seven-day poll blackout has cut the market's main information channel. Invamer's last read had Iván Cepeda at 44.3%, short of an outright majority, with the anti-Petro vote split between De la Espriella and Valencia, keeping a June 21 runoff the base case. COLCAP 2,133 +2.37% Election 6 days Poll blackout active Brent <$100 Iran deal relief BanRep 11.25% Carry intact 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context COLCAP close 2,132.79 +2.37% Open-near-low, close-near-high Intraday range 2,076–2,137 +49.40 pts Sharpest session in weeks Open 2,079.55 - Rallied through the session Kijun / BB-mid cluster 2,095–2,098 Reclaimed Capped rallies since May 12 Cloud top 2,108.50 Reclaimed First flip to support RSI (fast/slow) 45.51 / 36.11 Fast > slow Up from oversold MACD (hist/line/signal) +1.61 / −37.97 / −39.58 Hist turned green Bullish cross forming below zero

Source: Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC), Banco de la República, La República, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia - Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá

May 26, 2026 · 05:30

MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,118-0.22% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05

Market breadth · 9 names 11% advancing

1 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,632 -1.31%

Brent crude 96.30 -6.99%

WTI crude 92.67 -4.07%

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy -0.07% ECOPETROL

Industrials -0.10% TECNOGLASS

Mining -0.74% BUENAVENTURA

Financials -1.39% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP

Other -3.58% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,632 -1.31% -12.63% 3,680 3,632 3,632 - BRENT 96.30 -6.99% +50.26% 103.54 97.59 93.20 21,908 WTI 92.67 -4.07% +52.19% 96.60 93.90 89.41 157,282 ECOPETROL 13.85 -0.07% +60.86% 13.86 13.97 13.64 1,800,136 BANCOLOMBIA 65.88 -0.66% +58.48% 66.32 66.51 65.49 360,300 GRUPO AVAL 4.23 -0.70% +50.00% 4.26 4.31 4.17 101,655 TECNOGLASS 41.16 -0.10% -51.08% 41.20 41.54 40.26 272,901 CREDICORP 334.30 -2.82% +63.68% 344.00 350.00 332.55 454,920 BUENAVENTURA 33.46 -0.74% +123.07% 33.71 34.30 32.95 822,886 SOUTHERN COPPER 179.67 +0.31% +101.67% 179.12 180.83 177.04 1,041,787

Largest moves today BRENT96.30-6.99% WTI92.67-4.07% CREDICORP334.30-2.82% USD/COP3,632-1.31% BUENAVENTURA33.46-0.74% GRUPO AVAL4.23-0.70% BANCOLOMBIA65.88-0.66% SOUTHERN COPPER179.67+0.31%

The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.22%, with breadth negative - 1 of 9 names higher. Energy led, while Other lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 26 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Brazil Leads, Mexico Fades, U.S. Returns

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: a deeply oversold index snaps back from cycle lows

The COLCAP came into Monday stretched after weeks of election-driven selling that pinned the RSI near 35 at the bottom of its Bollinger band - the setup that produces violent mean-reversion on any excuse. Monday supplied one: the index reclaimed the 2,095–2,098 cluster that had capped bounces since May 12 and pushed through the 2,108.50 cloud top.

External Trigger: the regional Iran oil relief lifts Latin America

Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” with a Hormuz reopening floated, and Brent fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, the markets hit hardest on Friday's Iran snag - Colombia and Brazil - led the rebound, and Colombia, far more oversold, snapped back hardest.

§04 · Market Commentary

This was a technical bounce given permission by an external tailwind, not a re-rating of Colombian risk. The election overhang that drove the COLCAP to its lowest close since November was simply overwhelmed for one session by an index too stretched to fall further.

The durable driver is still six days away, and with polls dark every move is a Bayesian update on whispers. Cepeda's 44.3% ceiling sits below an outright majority, so a June 21 runoff is the base case, with head-to-heads favoring the anti-Petro arithmetic the market prefers. Colombia sat near the bottom of the LATAM ladder alongside Brazil, while Mexico held on its EU pact and Argentina led the region.

05 Technical Snapshot

MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC

The COLCAP at 2,132.79 has reclaimed the 2,095–2,098 cluster and the 2,108.50 cloud top in one move, flipping the first resistance band to support. The MACD has formed a bullish cross below zero - line −37.97 above signal −39.58, histogram green at +1.61 - and RSI fast 45.51 has crossed above slow 36.11, off the cycle's deepest oversold but still shy of the midline.

Resistance: 2,137 (Mon high) · 2,143 (20-DMA) · 2,155.97 (band) · 2,203–2,222 (upper wall) Support: 2,108.50 (cloud top) · 2,096–2,100 (Kijun / BB-mid) · 2,051.90 · low 2,040s (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 2,095–2,098 cluster reverses the breakout and reopens the 2,051 then 200-DMA. 06 Forward Look May 31 · Presidential first round The dominant binary. A fragmented result forcing a June 21 runoff favors the anti-Petro math; a Cepeda surge toward 50% reopens the floor. Now → May 31 · Poll blackout Seven days with no surveys; price discovery runs on rumor, so volatility stays high. Rolling · Iran framework and Brent A signed deal keeps oil capped and risk-on; a stall reopens the Hormuz premium and Ecopetrol 's drag. Structural · BanRep at 11.25% The highest carry in Latin America keeps fixed-income capital onshore through the vote, cushioning the peso. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP jump 2.4% on Monday? A deeply oversold index met the regional Iran oil relief that lifted Latin America, mean-reverting hard to reclaim the cluster and cloud top in one session. Is the election still the main driver? Yes. The May 31 first round is six days away and a poll blackout is active. Monday's bounce was technical relief, not a change in the political math, which still points to a June runoff. What level would confirm the recovery? A daily close above the 20-DMA near 2,143 and the 2,155.97 band would extend the bounce; a slip back under the 2,095–2,098 cluster reopens the 200-DMA in the low 2,040s. Verdict

Colombia delivered the sharpest LATAM rebound on Monday, but the +2.37% candle is an oversold index meeting a regional oil tailwind, not a verdict on the vote. The breakout is real - cluster and cloud top reclaimed, MACD crossed - yet it sits beneath the 20-DMA with RSI under the midline, and every prior bounce has been sold. The durable driver is the May 31 first round, six days out behind the poll blackout, where Cepeda's sub-majority ceiling keeps a June runoff the base case.

Related: Fri May 22 poll blackout report · May 21 oversold bounce · Election vs LATAM rebound.

Oversold markets bounce; the ballot is the part that does not mean-revert.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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