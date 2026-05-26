QC Holds Forum On Entrepreneurial Leadership In Times Of Risk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC), in cooperation with the Entrepreneurs Organisation – Qatar Chapter and the Young Entrepreneurs Club, organised a dialogue forum titled“Head. Heart. Guts.” at its headquarters, bringing together executives, entrepreneurs, and experts in investment, law, and technology.

The forum discussed entrepreneurial leadership amid challenges and risks, emphasising strategic decision-making in a rapidly changing business environment, as well as the challenges facing start-ups amid economic and technological transformations.

During the event, speakers highlighted key topics including innovation, risk management, market expansion, and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in enhancing business sustainability.

Fatima Al Kuwari, QC Head of Training and Development, emphasised that the forum reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, and empowering start-ups in line with QNV 2030.