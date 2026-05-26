Qatar Registers Sharp Rise In Government Projects As Tenders Reach QR8.6Bn In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's economic momentum continues to accelerate as government spending and project activity witness a remarkable rise in the first quarter of the year. Reflecting the country's commitment to strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment, and supporting both local and international businesses, the Ministry of Finance announced a significant increase in the value and number of government tenders and contracts.

The latest figures highlight not only strong economic confidence but also Qatar's ongoing efforts to drive sustainable growth and expand opportunities across multiple sectors.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) posted on its X platform yesterday that the total value of tenders and auctions issued by the government entities reached QR8.6bn in the first quarter (Q1) of this year. This shows a surge of 22 percent in the number of projects and 34 percent in the value of projects compared to same period in last year.

Meanwhile the number of awarded tenders, practices, and direct agreement totaled QR998bn in the first quarter of 2026.

The post further stated that the total value of QR6.3bn and QR2.3bn worth of tenders were awarded to local and foreign companies respectively. This shows an increase of 59 percent in the value of contracts with local companies and 53 percent jump in the value of contracts with the foreign companies compared to the same quarter last year.

According to the data by the Ministry of Finance the top four sectors by Sector Activity Index in the first quarter of 2026 were Municipality of Environment, Health, Energy, and Culture and Sports.

On the other hand in first quarter of 2025 the total value of government procurement contracts executed through tenders and auctions by public entities during Q1 of 2025 amounted to approximately QR6.4bn.

Contracts awarded to foreign companies totaled around QR1.5bn, marking a 50 percent increase compared to Q1 2024. The top four sectors according to the Business Activity Index during Q1 2025 were municipality and environment, health, energy, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3) focuses on four main sectors that will drive the economic growth and help in diversification in industry, tourism, logistics and transportation, technology and AI sectors.

Qatar is actively spending on infrastructure and building projects at present focused on high-quality road networks and state-of-the-art facilities, in addition to numerous big projects in the construction realm attracting tourists and investors.

The sharp increase in project activity highlights Qatar's continued commitment to expanding its energy infrastructure while supporting broader economic diversification goals under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The country has maintained a steady pipeline of strategic developments aimed at enhancing production capacity, strengthening export capabilities, and attracting long-term foreign investment.

The strong performance in Q1 reflects renewed confidence in the regional projects market.