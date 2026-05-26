Ferrari Unveils First Fully Electric Car

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome, Italy: Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric model, the Luce, belatedly joining rivals like Porsche and Lamborghini to offer clean-energy driving thrills.

The Luce -- Italian for "Light" -- has a top speed of over 310 kilometres per hour (190 mph) and a range of over 530 kilometres, the company said in a statement late Monday.

It can accelerate to 100 kph in 2.5 seconds and has a massive 122 kWh battery. Overall the Luce weighs in at 2.26 tonnes, making it the company's heaviest model ever.This handout picture released by Italian auto maker Ferrari on May 25, 2026 shows the interior of a the new fully electric Ferrari car called 'Luce', Italian for "light", revealed by Ferrari in Rome on May 25. (Photo by Handout / FERRARI PRESS OFFICE / AFP)

It is also only the second Ferrari model with four doors in the company's history, and the first five-seater for a brand better known for its sleek two-seaters.

"We are inaugurating a chapter that turns our vision into reality, strengthening Ferrari's tradition of anticipating and shaping the future," the company's president John Elkann said.

The launch comes as other luxury car makers have hit the brakes on electric models, mirroring an industry-wide slowdown in the shift away from combustible engines because of lower than expected demand.