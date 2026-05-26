Techno Electric Shares Plunge Nearly 13 Pc After Q4 Profit Declines

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Shares of Techno Electric and Engineering Company tumbled nearly 13 per cent during intra-day trade on Tuesday after the company reported a decline in its fourth-quarter profit.

The stock fell as much as 12.8 per cent on the BSE to an intra-day low of Rs 1,194 per share.

However, it recovered some losses later in the session and was trading 11.8 per cent lower at Rs 1,208.8 apiece at around 1:25 p.m.

The decline in the share price came after Techno Electric announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 2026 on Monday after market hours.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.51 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, down 15 per cent from Rs 134.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Despite the drop in profit, the company posted strong top-line growth. Revenue from operations rose 23.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,010.04 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 815.79 crore in the same period last financial year.

Techno Electric is one of India's established power infrastructure companies with more than four decades of experience across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), asset ownership, and operations and maintenance services.

The company has built a significant presence across the power generation, transmission and distribution segments.

The company played a key role in setting up the first power station of NTPC Limited at Shaktinagar and has since participated in nearly every NTPC power project in various capacities.

In the transmission sector, Techno Electric has constructed more than 150 of the 276 substations owned by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, accounting for over half of the utility's substation infrastructure.

Over the years, the company has successfully executed more than 400 projects in India and overseas, backed by a workforce of around 400 professionals across its business verticals.